New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of June 1 - AMELIE U.K. Cast Recording, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Novel, and More!

Need something new to listen to or read? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including The Lehman Trilogy, Amelie U.K. Cast Recording, and more!

Books Now Available

Broadway Tails: Heartfelt Stories of Rescued Dogs Who Became Showbiz Superstars

by Bill Berloni

Updated version of Bill Berloni's 2008 book about his work training animals for hundreds of films, commercials, and television shows as well as live theater, beginning with Annie. Tells the true stories of "throw-away" animals who came back to work with some of entertainment's biggest names, names like Bernadette Peters, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Nichols, the New York City Ballet, and many more. 312 pages.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Humana Festival 2019: The Complete Plays

All five scripts from the 43rd annual cycle of world premieres: Everybody Black by Dave Harris; The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath; The Corpse Washer, adapted for the stage by Ismail Khalidi and Naomi Wallace, from the novel of the same name by Sinan Antoon; How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla; and We've Come to Believe, a collaboratively-written play by Kara Lee Corthron, Emily Feldman, and Matthew Paul Olmos. 312 pages.

Purchase on Amazon here.

The Lehman Trilogy: A Novel

by Stefano Massini

The novel, in verse, that inspired the West End/Off-Broadway play by Stefano Massini. Spanning three generations and 150 years, a moving epic that tells the story of modern capitalism through the saga of the Lehman brothers and their descendants. A story of immigration, ambition, and success.

Purchase on Amazon here.

The Methuen Drama Anthology of American Women Playwrights: 1970 - 2020

Editors: Wesley Brown and Aimée K. Michel

Includes Gun, Spell #7, The Jacksonian, The Baltimore Waltz, In the Blood, Intimate Apparel.

Purchase on Amazon here.

The Mikado to Matilda: British Musicals on the New York Stage

by Thomas S. Hischak

An overview of British musicals that made their way to Broadway, covering their entire history up to the present day. Covers 110 British musicals, ranging from 1750 to the present day. Each London musical is discussed first as a success in England and then how it fared in America. The plots, songs, songwriters, performers, and producers for both the West End and the Broadway (or Off-Broadway) production are identified and described.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Shakespeare in the Theatre: The National Theatre, 1963-1975: Olivier and Hall

by Robert Shaughnessy

Paperback version of 2018 book about The National Theatre's most Shakespearean period in its history, 1963-1975, one which included Laurence Olivier's Othello and Shylock, a radical all-male As You Like It, the Berliner Ensemble's Coriolanus and Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Tells the interlinked stories of the National's relationship with Shakespeare through a series of production case studies.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Upcoming Book Releases

Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti: A Working Diary

by Adrian Lester and Lolita Chakrabarti

Release Date: August 6, 2020

Chronicles 16 months of their fascinating working lives, including their experiences working on the stage adaptation of Life of Pi, an original series of monologues about the NHS, the film adaptation of Red Velvet and the TV series The Rook, among many other projects.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Ann Miller: Her Life and Career

by Peter Shelley

Release Date: August 30, 2020

Presents Ann Miller's career in the context of her fascinating life, beginning with child acting and including three Hollywood studio contracts, two retirements for marriage, and appearances in film, stage, variety shows, sitcoms, her comeback in the stage musical Sugar Babies, and appointment as an international spokesperson for MGM in the ailing years of the studio.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Upcoming Music Releases

Amélie U.K. Cast Recording

Release Date: June 5, 2020

U.K. production of musical with score by Daniel Messé (music and lyrics) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics).

Cast: Audrey Brisson, Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver Grant, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, Johnson Willis.

Tracks: "The Flight of the Blue Fly," "World's Best Papa," "Post Mortem," "The Sound of Going Round In Circles," "The Commute Home," "When the Booth Goes Bright," "The Bottle Drops," "Girl with the Glass," "How To Tell Time," "Tour De France," "Goodbye, Amélie," "Half Asleep," "Backyard," "Sister's Pickle," "Halfway," "Window Seat," "Thin Air," "There's No Place Like Gnome," "Times Are Hard for Dreamers," "Blue Arrow Suite," "The Late Nino Quincampoix," "A Better Haircut," "Stay," "Halfway (Reprise / Original London Cast Recording)," "Where Do We Go From Here?."

Purchase on Amazon here.

Geraldine Fitzgerald in Streetsongs

Release Date: June 5, 2020

Original 1983 cast album. Geraldine Fitzgerald's cabaret show, which was presented in a PBS special, at Roundabout Theatre, at the the White House, and on a national tour. Described by the singer as "songs any of us might sing walking down the street."

Tracks: "Opening Theme: Underneath the Arches Forget-Me-Not Lane," "Danny Boy," "The Poor People of Paris," "She's Leaving Home; Swanee," "Kerry Dance," "Phil the Fluter's Ball," "Four Green Fields," "Lily of Laguna," "Carrick Fergus," "The Pig Song; Saturday Night at the Rose & Crown," "Underneath-the-Street Songs; Who's This Geezer, Hitler"; Smile; Pack Up Your Troubles; When You're Smiling; The White Cliffs of Dover; Closing Theatre: Fitzy's Rag."

Taped before a live audience at Cleveland's Great Lakes Shakespeare Festival and released on LP. First time on CD. Cover by Al Hirschfeld. Extensive liner notes. Bonus track with excerpts from a radio interview.

Purchase on Amazon here.

Disney Goes Classical

Release Date: October 2, 2020

Performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tracks: "Mary Poppins Overture," "How Far I'll Go," "A Whole New World," "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," "Almost There," "Go The Distance," "Colors Of The Wind," "When She Loved Me," "The Bare Necessities," "Part Of Your World," "Beauty and the Beast," "I See The Light," "Let It Go," "Reflection," "When You Wish Upon A Star."

Purchase on Amazon here.

