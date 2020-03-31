New Yorkers Can Now Be Fined Up to $500 If They Break Social Distancing Rules
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that people who ignore social distancing rules will now be fined.
De Blasio stated that the fines could be between $250 to $500.
At this moment, New York City is arguably the epicenter of the pandemic.
Politico reported that during a press conference Sunday, the mayor said that fines would be issued as a last resort.
"They're going to give people every chance to listen, and if anyone doesn't listen, then they deserve a fine at this point...I don't want to fine people when so many folks are going through economic distress, but if they haven't gotten the message by now, and they don't get the message when an enforcement officer's staring them in the face ... that person then deserves the fine, so we're going to proceed with that."
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
