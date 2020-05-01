New York Youth Symphony Welcomes Ajay Rai And Andy Yaguda To Its Board Of Trustees

At its quarterly meeting on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) announced the election of Ajay Rai and Andy Yaguda to its Board of Trustees.

Ajay Rai is Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, of Frequency Therapeutics, a publicly traded regenerative medicine company formed out of discoveries at MIT. Andy Yaguda has spent ten years in media and currently works at LinkedIn on their Agency Partnership Team. Rai is the nephew of longtime NYYS board member Susan Rai. Yaguda was recruited through BoardLead, a board match program.

NYYS Board President William Kapell said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Rai and Mr. Yaguda to our board of trustees and look forward to all they will bring to the organization."

Shauna Quill, NYYS Executive Director said, "Mr. Rai and Mr. Yaguda's diverse professional backgrounds and commitment to the music community will prove invaluable to the New York Youth Symphony as we navigate current and future challenges and opportunities."

Ajay Rai has more than 20 years of finance, strategy and business development/M&A experience in the biotech and pharmaceuticals industry. Prior to his current position at Frequency Therapeutics, he was Senior Director of Corporate Development for Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for evaluating and leading M&A, divestments, joint ventures and new company formation. Rai spent more than ten years at Biogen, a biotechnology company, based in Cambridge, MA, in a variety of roles, including business planning, investor relations, corporate strategy, venture investment, and business development/M&A. Before joining Biogen, Rai was an M&A advisor for Ernst & Young's M&A advisory practice. He started his career in the Finance and Strategy Group of Roche Molecular Systems, and has been an advisor to multiple start-up life sciences companies, including Innovate Biopharma, Immunomic Therapeutics, and Cayuga Therapeutics.

Andy Yaguda, originally from Raleigh, North Carolina, has spent the past ten years working in media and currently works at LinkedIn on their Agency Partnership Team where he oversees the relationship with one of the large media agency holding companies. In his current role, Yaguda is responsible for collaborating with the agency's executive leadership on key initiatives and consulting Fortune 500 brands on developing impactful marketing strategies. As a new trustee, Yaguda looks forward to leveraging his skills to help support the mission of New York Youth Symphony.

The New York Youth Symphony educates and inspires young musicians through its Orchestra, Jazz, Chamber Music, Composition, Musical Theater Songwriting, Apprentice Conducting, and First Music commissioning programs. The 2019-2020 season has included four world premieres of new works commissioned through the First Music program, composed for the Orchestra and Jazz ensembles.

Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 6,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, National Sawdust, Joe's Pub, and TheTimesCenter, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.

The NYYS is committed to partnering with traditionally underrepresented communities to create pathways for young people to find their way to music, and to a life in music. These community partnerships go beyond the stage to in-school residencies, free community concerts, and family involvement, and make music accessible to a wider and more diverse audience. The NYYS partners with organizations including the Harmony Program, Harlem School for the Arts, SongSpace, Maestra, the Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, Interlochen Arts Academy, BMI and ASCAP. It offers fellowships to its current students and alumni/ae through the Vargas-Vetter/Ukena, Van Lier, and Orpheus Arts Management programs.

For more information, please visit www.nyys.org.





