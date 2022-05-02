New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab to Welcome Maria Torres' SOL OF EL BARRIO

New York Theatre Barn will present a special edition of the company's Choreography Lab with Sol of El Barrio on May 11th, 2022 at Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (304 W 47th St.) in New York City. This lab is produced in conjunction with Maria Torres Emerging Artists Foundation, co-founded by Vanessa Williams, John O'Connor and Maria Torres.

Maria Torres' Sol of El Barrio is its own unique evening of theatre that explodes the box of conventions. At the intersection of art and policy and converging past and present, it weaves together music, movement, dance, spoken word, poetry, and conversations that resurrect the ancestors of the Afro-Latinidad. This August, the work will culminate in a partnership with Jacob's Pillow, and one choreographer from the lab will receive a full scholarship to participate in the 90th anniversary of the Jacob's Pillow season. Jacob's Pillow's brand new dance-theatre Afro-Latin Immersion program will assemble a diverse ensemble of 24 dancers for a unique residency concluding with live performance opportunities.

Mentored by Maria Torres (Enchanted, On Your Feet!, Swing!, El Cantante, So You Think You Can Dance), the featured choreographers who will explore Sol of El Barrio include William Ervin and Nathalia Raigosa. Each choreographer will create a piece that will be filmed by Full Out Creative in front of a live audience at Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater. To purchase tickets, click here.

Now in its 9th season and curated by Avital Asuleen, New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre.