New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab To Feature Chloe O. Davis, Yannick-robin Eike & Samuel Langshteyn

New York Theatre Barn will continue its 12th season of the Choreography Lab with Songs For Hands On A Thursday on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at Five Angels Theater (789 Tenth Ave., NYC) and via livestream. ASL and Live CART captioning services will be provided for both in-person and streaming audiences. Tickets are available here.

The evening will showcase the work of choreographers Chloe O. Davis (Hell’s Kitchen, Gypsy), yannick-robin eike (Mr. Holland’s Opus), and Samuel Langshteyn (Deaf Broadway’s Rent at Lincoln Center). Performers include Chris Corrigan, Treshelle Edmond, Kellie-Jean Hoagland, Kat Katona, Samuel Langshteyn, yannick-robin eike, Malik Paris, Christopher Tester, Alexandria Wailes, and Yepez.

Tony-nominated director/choreographer Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West’s Big River) will moderate the lab, which supports a Deaf composer, a disabled director, a Director of Artistic Sign Language, Deaf and hearing choreographers, a projection designer, a sound engineer, and an ensemble of Deaf and hearing performers.

Songs For Hands On A Thursday is adapted from Sarah Ruhl’s 44 Poems for You (Ruhl is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist). With theatrical concepts and music by Jay Alan Zimmerman and words by Ruhl, the new song cycle is directed by Evan T. Cummings with Garrett Zuercher as Director of Artistic Sign Language. The creative team also includes Katy S. Tucker (projection design), Amanda D’Archangelis (sound design), and Emily Garcia (assistant director).

The Choreography Lab, curated by Avital Asuleen and executive produced by Kate Trammell, is the only program of its kind to give choreographers and writers a platform to collaborate on movement for original musicals during the early stages of development. The Lab is supported in part by the Amber Foundation and NYSCA/TDF TAP Plus, with additional funding from the New York State Council on the Arts and the Office of the Governor.