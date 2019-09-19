New York Pops Launches Carnegie Hall Season Oct. 18 with Jeremy Jordan
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opens its 2019-2020 Carnegie Hall season on Friday, October 18 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage with a program featuring star of stage and screen: Jeremy Jordan. The concert includes some of Jordan's favorite songs, including "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables, "Moving Too Fast" from The Last Five Years, "Santa Fe" from Newsies, "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, and "Something's Coming" from West Side Story.
Additional New York Pops performances at Carnegie Hall this season include A Frank and Ella Christmas on Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m. The New York Pops and Mr. Reineke are joined by jazz star Tony DeSare, stage legend Capathia Jenkins and Essential Voices USA for a celebration of the most wonderful time of the year.
Reineke and The New York Pops return to the timeless work of Rodgers and Hammerstein in a concert that covers all 11 of their classic collaborations on Friday, January 24 at 8:00 p.m. with Broadway stars Laura Michelle Kelly, Max von Essen, and Essential Voices USA.
On Friday, February 14, at 8:00 p.m. The New York Pops salutes the power of the female voice with a tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Adele, and fellow icons who have transformed the world through song. Featured on the program are Broadway stars Mandy Gonzalez(In the Heights, Wicked, Hamilton), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia! and Wicked), and Alex Newell(Glee, Once on This Island).
The New York Pops concludes its Carnegie Hall season on Friday, March 27 at 8:00 p.m. with Movie Night: The Scores of John Williams, celebrating the five-time Academy Award-winner who brought musical life to Jaws, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter.
Photo Credit: Jack Vartoogian
