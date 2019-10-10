New York Magazine/Vulture Names Helen Shaw New Theatre Critic
New York Magazine editor-in-chief David Haskell announced today that Helen Shaw (@Helen_E_Shaw) is joining New York and its entertainment site Vulture as theater critic. An award-winning writer and critic, Shaw will write reviews and related cultural commentary. She begins her new role on October 15.
"When we began looking for a critic, an extraordinary number of people immediately told us 'You should hire Helen Shaw,' and I'm very happy that we did," said editor-in-chief David Haskell. "Her taste is broad and interesting, and she writes with the absolute expertise and enthusiasm of a great critic but also an understated dose of wit that we've all loved reading."
Shaw was most recently theater critic at Time Out New York and 4Columns.org, and was awarded the 2018 George Jean Nathan Award for theater criticism. (The previous year's winner was Sara Holdren, her predecessor in the job, who is leaving the magazine to return to full-time directing.) Shaw has written for ArtForum, American Theatre, The Guardian, Art in America, the New York Times, and TheatreForum, among other outlets. She is an instructor at New York University's Tisch School of Drama and a member of the New York Drama Critics Circle. She received a B.A. from Harvard University and an M.F.A. from The American Repertory Theatre/Moscow Art Theatre Institute for Advanced Theatre Training at Harvard University.
