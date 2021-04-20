New York Foundation for the Arts Announces New Emergency Grant for NYC-Based Artists with Disabilities

New York Foundation for the Arts has announced a new $1,000 emergency grant program for NYC-based visual, media, music, performing, and literary artists with disabilities who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis. The grant program, named The Barbara and Carl Zydney Grant for Artists with Disabilities, will open on Tuesday, May 4 and will close on Tuesday, June 15.

The grant website details, "The Barbara and Carl Zydney grant will enable their legacy to live on by offering financial help to New York City artists with disabilities so they can make their work accessible to others. It combines three things that were important to the Zydneys: their love for New York, their passion for the arts, and Barbara's dedication to working with individuals with disabilities. This grant was created in response to the devastation by the pandemic to New York City's art scene, and is specifically geared towards people with disabilities who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

