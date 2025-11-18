New York Festival Of Song Will Present 16th Annual A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU! At Merkin Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Festival of Song will present its annual holiday program, A Goyishe Christmas to You! on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 9 p.m. at Merkin Hall.

The performance will feature Yuletide songs by Jewish composers, performed by soprano Lauren Worsham; mezzo-sopranos Donna Breitzer and Rebecca Jo Loeb; tenor Alex Mansoori; baritone Joshua Jeremiah; and Cantor Joshua Breitzer, with pianist and host Steven Blier joined by clarinetist Alan R. Kay.

Blier noted that the long-running program has become both a comic and reflective seasonal tradition. The evening will include interpretations of well-known Christmas standards along with inventive arrangements and Yiddish-language adaptations. Selections will range from “White Christmas,” “Winter Wonderland,” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to contemporary and specialty numbers drawn from across the holiday repertoire.

All NYFOS programming receives support from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

TICKETING INFORMATION

A Goyishe Christmas to You!

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 9 p.m.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $45 General Admission; $10 Students

Link: https://nyfos.org/goyishe-christmas/

Founded in 1988, New York Festival of Song presents thematic vocal programs that explore the breadth of American and international song, drawing together repertoire across genres and cultures. The organization’s work includes concerts, recordings, touring programs, and educational residencies with institutions such as The Juilliard School and Caramoor. Under the leadership of co-founder and Artistic Director Steven Blier, NYFOS continues to develop and commission new work while spotlighting rarely heard material from the song tradition.