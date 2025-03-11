New York Festival Of Song To Include OTHER WORLDS: SONGS OF FANTASY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Festival of Song will present Other Worlds: Songs of Fantasy on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center.

Mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, baritone John Brancy, Grammy Award-winning clarinetist Mark Dover in his NYFOS debut, and pianist Peter Dugan join Blier for a new program that explores the mysteries of the forest, the ocean, and the skies, with songs by Schumann, Spohr, Sibelius, and many others.

"I don't dazzle easily," said Steven Blier, "but I am extremely dazzled by Peter Dugan's musicianship, imagination, and virtuosity at the piano. Collaborating with him is always a wild ride, and I am thrilled to welcome him back to NYFOS for a program of songs about other worlds-fantasy is one of Peter's many areas of expertise. With him comes a pair of players beloved to NYFOS audiences: that force of nature known as John Brancy and the exquisite Kara Dugan, as well as a world-renowned clarinetist, Mark Dover, who will be making his NYFOS debut that night."

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Concert Information

OTHER WORLDS: Songs of Fantasy

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center | 129 W 67th St | New York, NY 10023

Tickets: $10 - $79; Students $10

Link: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-festival-of-song-other-worlds-songs-of-fantasy/

*Tickets include access to a complimentary reception with the artists in the upper lobby after the show

Program (subject to change):

Songs by Schumann, Spohr, Sibelius, and others.

Artists: