New York Composers Circle to Present DIFFERENT STRINGS At Manhattan's Church Of The Transfiguration

New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Different Strings, a concert of new music on Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00 PM at Church of the Transfiguration ("Little Church Around the Corner"), 1 East 29th Street in Manhattan.

The program will include Hubert Howe's Moments of Uncertainty, Marina Shmotova's Games I-III, Roger Blanc's Fantasy Variations, Dana Dimitri Richardson's Consolations, all for piano solo, Richard Brooks's Sonata, Igor Vorobyov's Elegy in the Old Style, both for solo guitar and Christopher Kaufman's Mercury's Shadow for 2 violins.

Performers will be pianist Craig Ketter, guitarists Bill Zito and Oren Fader, and violinists TBA.

Tickets for the November 15 concert are $20, available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205740®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fnycc-presents-different-strings-a-concert-of-new-music-tickets-422787116647?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

The concert will also be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYABBmgKtxg9bLk0ly6NXuQ.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle

is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at https://newyorkcomposerscircle.org/.