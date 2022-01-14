New York City Opera Live-Streams Preview Of 'The Garden Of Finzi-Continis' at The Italian Cultural Institute Of New York

New York City Opera (under the direction of Michael Capasso, General Director) will present a preview of its latest world premiere of a new American opera, Ricky Ian Gordon's THE GARDEN OF THE FINZI-CONTINIS, a co-production with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, Dominick Balletta, Executive Director) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 6pm at the Italian Cultural Institute of New York.

Tatev Baroyan and Jeremy Brauner will sing pieces from the show, accompanied by Kathryn Olander. Ricky Ian Gordon, Michael Capasso and Michael Korie will speak about the production. Due to the evolving public health situation, the in-person performance is invitation-only, but it will also be live-streamed simultaneously on stanzeitaliane.it and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hHxVo04jaL0.

With a libretto by Michael Korie, based on Giorgio Bassani's 1962 novel, THE GARDEN OF THE FINZI-CONTINIS is set on the eve of World War II and tells the story of an aristocratic Italian-Jewish family, the Finzi-Continis, who believe they will be immune to the changes happening around them. As they make a gracious haven for themselves in their garden, walling out the unpleasantness of the world outside, Italy forms its alliance with Germany and begins to enforce anti-Semitic racial laws. But the Finzi-Continis discover too late that no one is immune, no one is untouchable.

The production will open on Thursday, January 27 at Edmond J. Safra Hall in the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Sung in English. Tickets for this limited engagement, which will play eight performances only through Sunday, February 6, are available at NYTF.org or by calling the box office at 855-449-4658. For additional information call 212-655-7653.