New York City Gay Men's Chorus To Host Return Of Entr'Acte Garden Party

After a three-year hiatus, the Big Apple Performing Arts, home of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Tonewall, and Youth Pride Chorus, will present the return of Entr'acte, a garden party fundraiser at New York City's historic Tavern on the Green.

This annual event benefits the New York City Gay Men's Chorus with 100% of proceeds donated to further their mission to entertain, educate, and advocate in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is thrilled to invite you to this exciting event where guests will enjoy a refined evening of cocktails, canapes, and conversation on a terrace overlooking Central Park. The night will feature live and silent auctions and entertainment, including an exclusive performance from Tonewall, the official a cappella ensemble of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Our VIP reception starts the party, with an extremely limited guest capacity.

The VIP hour will run from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, during which there will be enhanced food service and bar offerings. VIPs also receive a special gift bag and the chance to mix and mingle with our host and special guest, Dixie Longate. At 7:00 PM, the event will open to General Admission. Both ticket types feature a sponsored specialty bar and passed hors d'oeuvres.

Executive Director John D Carrion shared, "The return of Entr'acte marks another major move forward for our organization after the pandemic. As we welcome back our community to celebrate, we will also gather to raise funds for our vital work for the LGBTIA+ community."

Festive attire is requested!

If you are unable to attend, you can still participate in the auction. Tickets and auction information are available at Click Here.

Performance Details:

July 11, 2023

VIP Admission: 6:00 PM

General Admission: 7:00 PM

Tavern on the Green is located at West 67th Street, New York, NY, USA.