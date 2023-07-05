New York City Gay Men's Chorus To Host Return Of Entr'Acte Garden Party

The event benefits the Chorus with 100% of proceeds donated to further their mission to entertain, educate, and advocate in the LGBTQIA+ community.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand Photo 4 Interview: Meet the 2023 Jimmy Awards Winners- Langston Lee & Lauren A. Marchand

New York City Gay Men's Chorus To Host Return Of Entr'Acte Garden Party

After a three-year hiatus, the Big Apple Performing Arts, home of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Tonewall, and Youth Pride Chorus, will present the return of Entr'acte, a garden party fundraiser at New York City's historic Tavern on the Green.

This annual event benefits the New York City Gay Men's Chorus with 100% of proceeds donated to further their mission to entertain, educate, and advocate in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is thrilled to invite you to this exciting event where guests will enjoy a refined evening of cocktails, canapes, and conversation on a terrace overlooking Central Park. The night will feature live and silent auctions and entertainment, including an exclusive performance from Tonewall, the official a cappella ensemble of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Our VIP reception starts the party, with an extremely limited guest capacity.

The VIP hour will run from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM, during which there will be enhanced food service and bar offerings. VIPs also receive a special gift bag and the chance to mix and mingle with our host and special guest, Dixie Longate. At 7:00 PM, the event will open to General Admission. Both ticket types feature a sponsored specialty bar and passed hors d'oeuvres.

Executive Director John D Carrion shared, "The return of Entr'acte marks another major move forward for our organization after the pandemic. As we welcome back our community to celebrate, we will also gather to raise funds for our vital work for the LGBTIA+ community."

Festive attire is requested!

If you are unable to attend, you can still participate in the auction. Tickets and auction information are available at Click Here.

Performance Details: 

July 11, 2023

VIP Admission: 6:00 PM

General Admission: 7:00 PM

Tavern on the Green is located at West 67th Street, New York, NY, USA.




RELATED STORIES

1
STRANGERS THINGS Play Could Hint at What Comes Next in Netflix Series Photo
STRANGERS THINGS Play Could Hint at 'What Comes Next' in Netflix Series

While the teaser does not give away any specific plot details, it showcases flashbacks from the series before displaying an empty theatre with the words: 'The beginning of the Stranger Things story might hold the key to what comes next.' Watch the video teaser and find out how you can get tickets now!

2
Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour Photo
Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour

The third touring season has been revealed for the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Photo
Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks

Bernadette Peters made quite the entrance on Live! With Kelly and Mark this morning to discuss the upcoming Broadway Barks! The Tony winning Broadway legend showed off her dance moves when she first entered the stage to see Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos. Watch video clips from Peters' appearance on the show now!

4
Video: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Photo
Video: Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event

PBS' A Capitol Fourth event took place yesterday, July 4, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro in the 43rd annual edition of America’s national Independence Day celebration on PBS.  Watch the full event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This MonthJackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 SeasonRichard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Season
Photos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain CallPhotos: See BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL's First Preview Curtain Call

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You