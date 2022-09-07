New York City Children's Theater Announces 26th Season Featuring MY FIRST NUTCRACKER & More

New York City Children's Theater's 26th season will include premiere performances of The Adventures of Honey and Leon: The Musical, My First Nutcracker, and Fish in A Tree!

Kicking off the season on October 8, 2022, NYCCT will welcome families back to Theatre Row with The Adventures of Honey and Leon: The Musical! Based on the book by Emmy Nominee and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, with illustrations by Grant Shaffer, The Adventures of Honey and Leon tells the story of two loyal dogs and their loving fathers. Written by Min Kahng and directed by Kimille Howard, this new musical celebrates the important bond between pets and their owners while exploring the themes of family, the joy and struggles of sibling relationships, and self-empowerment.

This holiday season, NYCCT is thrilled to remount our beloved production My First Nutcracker after a two-year hiatus! Adapted for young audiences by Barbara Zinn Krieger and choreographed and directed by Melissa Riker, My First Nutcracker is a perfect introduction to the ballet you know and love.

And in March 2023, NYCCT will culminate its season with the premiere of Fish in A Tree. This new play with music uses live video technology, dance, and music to tell the story of a young girl with dyslexia as she unlocks her inner potential and discovers that great minds don't always think alike. The production will be directed by Sammy Lopez and Melissa Jessel and is adapted from Lynda Mullaly Hunt's best-selling novel by Barbara Zinn Krieger.

Barbara Zinn Krieger, Artistic Director, said, "We are so excited to announce that, after two years, New York City Children's Theater will be fully back in person for the 2022-23 season! We managed to bring our audiences programs of quality, virtually, during the Covid shutdown of theaters in New York City. Still, there is nothing like experiencing live theater to open the mind and the heart. I am thrilled we will again interact with our audiences in the moment- and we can't wait to share these brilliant, innovative, and beautiful productions with our audiences."

Tickets will be on sale soon, but pre-sale access is currently available by becoming a member. In addition to pre-sale access, membership includes perks like exclusive discounts, complimentary tickets, and more. Learn more on our website.

New York City Children's Theater's mission is to promote children's literacy and social development through accessible, professional theater productions and arts-in-education programs. Our programs cultivate children's growth in the areas of emotional intelligence, community building, and responsible decision-making. The result is empathetic, creative, and independent thinkers who make a positive impact on their world.

For 26 years, New York City Children's Theater's local and nationally recognized arts-in-education programs and professional theater productions have served over 400,000 children and adults across all five boroughs and surrounding communities in the tri-state area.

To learn more, visit www.nycchildrenstheater.org.

