New York City Center PARADE Holds Virtual Open Call to Cast Mary Phagan

Parade will run November 1-6, 2022 at New York City Center.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Parade is coming back to the stage this fall at New York City Center, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, and director Michael Arden and the show's production team are looking for one of its stars. The Telsey Office just announced a Virtual Open Call to cast the role of the ill-fated Mary Phagan.

Self-tapes are being accepted from teens 13-18, female (cis or transgender), and caucasian. Rehearsals begin October 17, 2022.

Click here for additional information.

New York City Center's Annual Gala Presentation for the 2022 - 2023 season will be a production of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade. Opening with a Gala benefit performance on Tuesday, November 1, the production will run through November 6, 2022. Funds raised by all seven performances will allow City Center to continue to provide access to the performing arts by subsidizing education programs and affordable tickets throughout the year.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia. The City Center Annual Gala Presentation will star Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hanson) as Frank and Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) as his wife Lucille. Tony-nominated director Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening) leads the production, embracing the true crime courtroom drama of the piece by incorporating trial photography and projections to starkly contrast the sweeping beauty of Brown's Tony-winning score.




