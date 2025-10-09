New York City Ballet Promotes Six Dancers To Soloist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City Ballet has announced the promotion of six corps de ballet members to Soloist: Victor Abreu, Dominika Afanasenkov, India Bradley, Naomi Corti, Mary Thomas MacKinnon, and Andres Zuniga.

Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan shared the news with the dancers as the Company prepared for the final weekend of its 2025 Fall Season (through Sunday, October 12).

During the Spring and Fall 2025 seasons, the newly promoted artists debuted in featured roles across NYCB’s repertory, including works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky, Gianna Reisen, Jamar Roberts, and Kyle Abraham.

With her promotion, India Bradley becomes the first African American woman to hold the rank of Soloist in New York City Ballet’s history.

All performances take place at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center (W. 63rd St & Columbus Ave). Tickets: nycballet.com, 212-496-0600, or the Koch Theater box office.