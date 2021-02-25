New York City Ballet Announces 2021 Digital Season Programming for March 1-6

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

New York City Ballet has announced their 2021 Digital Season programming for the week of March 1-6, which will focus on George Balanchine's Theme and Variations. The ballet will be the second to be featured in the multi-part series "Three Sides of Balanchine," exploring the choreographer's narrative, classical, and neoclassical traditions; programs related to Prodigal Son are airing this week, and Theme and Variations will be followed by the final installments on Stravinsky Violin Concerto.

On Monday, March 1, a new episode of City Ballet The Podcast will feature NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton on Theme and Variations' Tschaikovsky score.

On Tuesday, March 2, at 8pm EST, NYCB will present an "Inside NYCB" episode focusing on the first solo performed by the male principal dancer in Theme and Variations, with rehearsal footage and interviews with Principal Dancers Joseph Gordon, Andrew Veyette, and Repertory Director Kathleen Tracey.

On Thursday, March 4, at 8pm EST, NYCB will release a previously recorded performance of Theme and Variations, with Principal Dancers Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette in the leading roles.

Both the "Inside NYCB" episode and performance stream will be available to view on NYCB's website and YouTube channel until Thursday, March 11.

NYCB's digital season also includes "Ballet Essentials" workshops for all ages on Mondays at 6:30pm EST; "Signature Steps" ballet classes for intermediate- to advanced-level dancers on Wednesdays at 6:30pm EST; Access Workshops for Teens and Adults with Disabilities on Thursdays at 6:00pm EST; "Ballet Breaks" workshops for children ages 3-8 on Saturdays at 11am EST; and Children's Access Workshops for children with disabilities and their families on Saturdays at noon EST. More details can be found in the attached overview and at www.nycballet.com/digitalseason.

Check out the full programming below!

Monday, March 1:

City Ballet The Podcast - Theme and Variations

"See the Music" episode on George Balanchine's Theme and Variations, hosted by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton

(available at podcast.nycballet.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Luminary, the iHeartRadio app, and other podcast platforms)

Ballet Essentials - Theme and Variations

60-minute interactive movement workshop for teens and adults, consisting of a ballet warm-up and a movement combination inspired by Theme and Variations, taught by NYCB Soloist Georgina Pazcoguin

($10 or $15 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletessentialsonline; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Tuesday, March 2: Inside NYCB - Theme and Variations

A rehearsal and conversation about the first solo performed by the principal male dancer in Theme and Variations, featuring NYCB Principal Dancers Joseph Gordon and Andrew Veyette, NYCB Repertory Director Kathleen Tracey, and host NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Tuesday, March 2 at 8pm until Thursday, March 11 at 8pm EST)

Wednesday, March 3: Signature Steps

60-minute virtual ballet class for intermediate to advanced level dancers, taught by NYCB Soloist Sara Adams

($30 fee; register at nycballet.com/signaturesteps; workshop at 6:30pm EST)

Thursday, March 4:

Access Workshops for Teens and Adults - Theme and Variations

60-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for teens and adults with disabilities, inspired by Theme and Variations, taught by NYCB Soloist Lauren King

(register at nycballet.com/accessworkshops; workshop at 6pm EST)

Digital Performance - Theme and Variations

Music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky

Choreography by George Balanchine

PRINCIPAL CASTING: Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette

Conducted by Paolo Paroni, Guest Conductor and Andrew Litton, NYCB Music Director (Finale)

Filmed on October 6, 2015 and January 21, 2016 (Finale), David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

(available at nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet from Thursday, March 4 at 8pm until Thursday, March 11 at 8pm EST)

Saturday, March 6:

Ballet Breaks - Who Cares?

30-minute interactive movement workshop for children ages 3-8, consisting of a warm-up and choreography inspired by George Balanchine's Who Cares?, taught by NYCB Soloist Daniel Applebaum

($8 or $12 suggested fee; register at nycballet.com/balletbreaks; workshop at 11am EST)

Access Workshops for Children - Who Cares?

45-minute interactive movement workshop designed especially for children with disabilities, inspired by Who Cares?, taught by NYCB dancer Meaghan Dutton-O'Hara

(register at nycballet.com/childrensaccessworkshops; workshop at 12pm EST)