New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala to Feature World Premiere by Jamar Roberts and More

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, New York City Ballet will present its annual Fall Fashion Gala, celebrating choreography and costume design, which will feature a World Premiere by choreographer Jamar Roberts, former Resident Choreographer and dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, who will make his third work for NYCB. The ballet will feature costumes designed by the Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen, and will be set to music by Venezuelan musician, record producer, and multidisciplinary performance artist Arca, with lighting by Tony Award–nominated lighting designer Brandon Stirling Baker.

The Fall Fashion Gala program will also include William Forsythe’s Herman Schmerman Pas de Deux (from 1992), with costumes by Gianni Versace set to a score by Thom Willems; and Gianna Reisen’s Composer’s Holiday (from 2017), with costumes by Virgil Abloh and set to a score by Lukas Foss. Following the first performance at the Fall Fashion Gala, this program will be repeated with the addition of Alexei Ratmansky’s Voices, created for NYCB in 2020.

Since its inception in 2012, this annual celebration of ballet and fashion has raised more than $33 million for New York City Ballet. The Chairs for the 2025 event will include Parker and Georgina Bloomberg, Carmen Busquets, Andy Cohen, Laverne Cox, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, Bridget Everett, Emma Gray, Jill Kargman, Diane Kruger, Desi Lydic, Nicole Ari Parker, Zanna and Mazdack Rassi, Amy Sedaris, Elaine Welteroth, and Scott Wittman.

“This marks Wells Fargo’s fifth consecutive year of sponsoring New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala,” said Fernando Rivas, CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking at Wells Fargo and New York City Ballet board member. “We are proud to continue our long-standing support for, and involvement with, New York City Ballet, a world-renowned dance company, as well as our support of arts and culture in New York City.”

NYCB’s Fall Fashion Gala was conceived by NYCB Board Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker, and launched in 2012 with a gala celebration of the legendary designer Valentino. The event has since featured costumes designed by more than 30 fashion designers including Rosie Assoulin, Thom Browne, Sarah Burton, Giles Deacon, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Mary Katrantzou, Humberto Leon, Zac Posen, Narciso Rodriguez, Christopher John Rogers, Anna Sui, and Dries Van Noten. All of the designs have been created in house at the New York City Ballet Costume Shop in collaboration with the designers and NYCB’s Director of Costumes Marc Happel.

Benefit-priced tickets for the gala evening at the David H. Koch Theater, which include the 7pm performance, a pre-performance reception, and a black-tie supper ball following the performance, are available through the NYCB Special Events Office at 212-870-5585 or online.