Photos: Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater

The Public Theater's production of We'll See, written and directed by Richard Nelson, will officially open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, coinciding with the midterm elections, the day on which the play is set. See production photos.

The production reunites members of Nelson's Apple family ensemble, with Sally Murphy returning as Jane, Maryann Plunkett as Barbara, Laila Robins as Marian and Jay O. Sanders as Richard. Yvonne Woods joins the cast as Yvonne, Richard's partner.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton and sound designer and composer Scott Lehrer.

Nicole Caroselli serves as production stage manager, with Molly Foy as stage manager.

We'll See marks another installment featuring Nelson's Apple family, bringing the characters together against the backdrop of a significant moment in American political life.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 04 Hrs 04 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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