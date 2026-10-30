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Photos: Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE at The Public Theater

Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins and Jay O. Sanders reprise their roles as the Apple family in the new play, written and directed by Nelson.

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The Public Theater's production of We'll See, written and directed by Richard Nelson, will officially open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, coinciding with the midterm elections, the day on which the play is set. See production photos.

The production reunites members of Nelson's Apple family ensemble, with Sally Murphy returning as Jane, Maryann Plunkett as Barbara, Laila Robins as Marian and Jay O. Sanders as Richard. Yvonne Woods joins the cast as Yvonne, Richard's partner.

The creative team includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton and sound designer and composer Scott Lehrer.

Nicole Caroselli serves as production stage manager, with Molly Foy as stage manager.

We'll See marks another installment featuring Nelson's Apple family, bringing the characters together against the backdrop of a significant moment in American political life.

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