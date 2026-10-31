Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Shenandoah Conservatory Students Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram
Go backstage at the university's current production of American Psycho.
See what a day in the life of a student at Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University on our Instagram! Current students Ella-Jo Reinhart, Jake Bieniewicz, and Xavi Campos are taking over our Instagram Story, taking us backstage at their current production of American Psycho.
Follow along here and read more about the students below.
Ella-Jo Reinhart
Ella-Jo Reinhart is a senior Musical Theatre major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is thrilled to be a part of American Psycho, directed by Andy Mientus. Her previous credits at Shenandoah Conservatory include Ride the Cyclone (Jane Doe), Catch Me If You Can (Cindy), and On the Town (Swing, Flossie u/s). Her Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre credits include Guys and Dolls (Hot Box Girl), She Loves Me (Swing), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Betty/Cynthia Weil u/s). She is endlessly grateful to the cast, crew, and creative team, as well as her family and friends, for their constant love and support.
Jake Bieniewicz
Bieniewicz, is a senior musical theatre major at Shenandoah Conservatory and is so excited to be taking on AMERICAN PSYCHO. He is a huge fan of everything Halloween, so this show is right up his alley! Some credits include PIPPIN (Pippin), SOMETHING ROTTEN (Nigel Bottom), and NATASHA, PIERRE... (Anatole), which he will be performing this upcoming spring. Outside of theatre, Jake enjoys hiking and is a big cat lover!
Xavi Campos
Xavi Campos (Paul Owen/Patrick #14) is a senior Musical Theatre major at Shenandoah University. Originally from San Francisco, California, he’s bounced around from Mexico to Dallas, Texas, and now finds himself in little old Winchester, Virginia! Outside of theatre, he enjoys road biking with his father, collecting coral for his saltwater reef tank, road-tripping, coloring, and crafting his own coffee drinks at home. He would like to thank his director, Andy Mientus, choreographer, Rommy Sandhu, his terrific cast, and his family, friends, and loved ones for their constant support. And remember, you never know who, or where Patrick will be lurking in this production!
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