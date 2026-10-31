Shenandoah Conservatory Students Take Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram

See what a day in the life of a student at Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University on our Instagram! Current students Ella-Jo Reinhart, Jake Bieniewicz, and Xavi Campos are taking over our Instagram Story, taking us backstage at their current production of American Psycho.

Follow along here and read more about the students below.

Ella-Jo Reinhart

Ella-Jo Reinhart is a senior Musical Theatre major from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is thrilled to be a part of American Psycho, directed by Andy Mientus. Her previous credits at Shenandoah Conservatory include Ride the Cyclone (Jane Doe), Catch Me If You Can (Cindy), and On the Town (Swing, Flossie u/s). Her Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre credits include Guys and Dolls (Hot Box Girl), She Loves Me (Swing), and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Betty/Cynthia Weil u/s). She is endlessly grateful to the cast, crew, and creative team, as well as her family and friends, for their constant love and support.

Jake Bieniewicz

Bieniewicz, is a senior musical theatre major at Shenandoah Conservatory and is so excited to be taking on AMERICAN PSYCHO. He is a huge fan of everything Halloween, so this show is right up his alley! Some credits include PIPPIN (Pippin), SOMETHING ROTTEN (Nigel Bottom), and NATASHA, PIERRE... (Anatole), which he will be performing this upcoming spring. Outside of theatre, Jake enjoys hiking and is a big cat lover!

Xavi Campos

Xavi Campos (Paul Owen/Patrick #14) is a senior Musical Theatre major at Shenandoah University. Originally from San Francisco, California, he’s bounced around from Mexico to Dallas, Texas, and now finds himself in little old Winchester, Virginia! Outside of theatre, he enjoys road biking with his father, collecting coral for his saltwater reef tank, road-tripping, coloring, and crafting his own coffee drinks at home. He would like to thank his director, Andy Mientus, choreographer, Rommy Sandhu, his terrific cast, and his family, friends, and loved ones for their constant support. And remember, you never know who, or where Patrick will be lurking in this production!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 0 Days 15 Hrs 58 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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