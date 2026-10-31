Meet the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Now Playing on Broadway

Tom Hiddleston - Benedick For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane - Olivier Award nominee for Best Actor, WhatsOnStage Award nominee for Best Performer in a Play, The Standard Theatre Award nominee for Best Actor), Betrayal (Harold Pinter Theatre/Broadway/Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre - Tony Award nominee for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, Evening Standard Theatre Award nominee for Best Actor). Other theatre credits include: Hamlet (Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company), Coriolanus (Donmar Warehouse - Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Actor), Ivanov and Othello (Donmar Warehouse), Cymbeline (Cheek by Jowl – Olivier Award for Best Newcomer), and The Changeling (Cheek by Jowl). Television credits include: The Night Manager Season 2, Loki (Critics’ Choice Award Nomination, People’s Choice Award), The Essex Serpent, The Night Manager (Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, Emmy Leading Actor Nomination), Henry IV Parts 1&2 and Henry V (South Bank Sky Arts Award for Breakthrough performance), Return to Cranford, Wallander, Miss Austen Regrets, The Gathering Storm, Conspiracy, and Nicholas Nickleby. Film credits include: The Life of Chuck, Loki in Marvel’s Thor, The Avengers (MTV Movie Awards for Best Villain and Best Fight), Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Early Man, Kong: Skull Island, I Saw the Light, High-Rise, Crimson Peak, Tinker Bell and The Pirate Fairy, Muppets Most Wanted, Only Lovers Left Alive, Exhibition, The Deep Blue Sea, War Horse, Midnight In Paris, Archipelago, and Unrelated. Forthcoming projects include: Pompeii: Out of Time, Tenzing, Avengers: Doomsday and The Night Manager Season 3.

Hayley Atwell - Beatrice Hayley Atwell is a Golden Globe and Olivier Award nominated actress who has established herself as one of the finest actresses of her generation across film, television, and theater. For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane – London Standard Theatre Award for Best Actress and The Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Shakespearean Performance) and The Pride (Trafalgar Studios – Olivier Award nominee for Best Actress). Other theater credits include: Prometheus Bound, The Man of Mode (Royal National Theatre), Major Barbara (Royal National Theatre), Measure For Measure, Dry Powder, Rosmersholm, A View From The Bridge (Duke of York’s Theatre – Olivier Award nominee for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) and Upcoming in film, Atwell will reprise her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as ‘Margaret ‘Peggy’ Carter’ in Anthony and Joe Russo’s Avengers: Doomsday premiering theatrically on December 18, 2026. Previous film credits include: Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier; Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, the seventh and eighth installments of the franchise Mission: Impossible, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Blinded By The Light, Christopher Robin, Cassandra’s Dream, Brideshead Revisited, The Duchess, Jimi: All Is By My Side, and Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella. Upcoming on television, she will guest star in Hulu and Disney+’s series Rivals Season 2 and star in Treasure Island for MGM+ and Paramount+. Previous television credits include: Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Avengers Assemble, What If…?, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, BBC drama The Long Song, E.M. Forster’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Howards End, The Line of Beauty, Pillars of the Earth (Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Black Mirror, Any Human Heart, Restless, and Criminal.

Mara Huf - Hero For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Effect (National Theatre). Theater credits include: Childminder (Traverse Theatre), The True History of Bonnie and Clyde (Birmingham Repertory), Electra, Closer, Holy Day, La Ronde, Lord of the Flies, Pygmalion, and Othello (Birmingham Conservatoire). Film credits include: Death Do Us Part (Play Entertainment), The People We Hate at the Wedding (Amazon), Tetris (Apple TV), and Maintenance Required (Amazon). Television credits include: A Woman of Substance (The Forge), Toast of Tinseltown (Objective Media), Avenue 5 (HBO), and Storm (Treasure Hunt). Training: Birmingham Conservatoire.

Mika Onyx Johnson - Borachio For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); The Seagull (Harold Pinter); Cyrano de Bergerac (Playhouse/ Harold Pinter/ Glasgow Theatre Royal/ BAM, NYC). Theater credits include: Macbeth (Storyhouse); Pink Lemonade (Gate/ Edinburgh Fringe Festival/ Bush Theatre); As You Like It (Shakespeare’s Globe); Dear Elizabeth (Gate); Michael X (Almeida). Film credits include: Dismantle Me (Spinster Films). Television credits include: What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC Three); Newark, Newark (Balloon Entertainment); Screw (Channel 4); The Girlfriend Experience (Transactional Pictures). Writing credits includes: What It Feels Like For A Girl (BBC); My White Best Friend (Bunker); Pink Lemonade (Bush); Queer Upstairs (Royal Court); I’m Here (Pentabus).

Gerald Kyd - Don Pedro For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Seagull (Harold Pinter), Richard III (Trafalgar Studios Theatre). Theater credits include: Further than The Furthest Thing (Young Vic); The Deep Blue Sea and The Meeting (Chichester Festival); Cherry Orchard, Children of The Sun, Three Winter, Blood and Gifts (National). Film credits include: A Blue Butterfly (Boudica Entertainment); And Mrs. (Netflix); Tyger (Stave Hill Films); Muse (Fancy A Jam Pictures). Television credits include: Legends, The Choice (Netflix); The Assassin (Amazon); Love Rat (Channel 5); Crookhaven, Malory Towers, The Split, Cuckoo, Dr Who, Cold Feet, Harlots, Britannia, Unforgotten, Deep Water (BBC); FBI: International (HBO). Video game credits: Necromunda: Hired Gun; Call of Cthulhu; Battlefleet Gothic 2; Assassin’s Creed, Ryse: Son of Rome; Grey Goo. Training: LAMDA.

Forbes Masson - Leonato For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Macbeth, Richard III, The Ruling Class (Trafalgar Studios) and Dr. Faustus (Duke of York’s). Theater credits include: The High Life – Still Livin’ It! (National Theatre of Scotland/ Dundee Rep). Farm Hall (Theatre Royal Haymarket); Orphans, Laughing Boy (Jermyn Street); Jekyll and Hyde (Lyceum); Macbeth, Hamlet, Comedy of Errors, Twelfth Night, The Histories, As You Like It, Romeo & Juliet, and Taming of the Shrew (Royal Shakespeare Company); Summer and Smoke (Almeida); Travesties (Menier Chocolate Factory). Film credits include: The Road Dance (BBC). Television credits include: The Crown (Netflix); As You Like It (CBeebies); Crime, EastEnders, Red Dwarf and The High Life (BBC); Catastrophe (Avalon Television); Young Person’s Guide to Becoming a Rock Star (Ch4). Forbes is an Associate Artist at Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre of Scotland and co-writer of Victor and Barry’s Kelvinside Compendium (404ink).

Phillip Olagoke - Friar Francis For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Romeo & Juliet (Duke of York’s). Theater credits include: Oklahoma! (Wyndham’s); The Glass Menagerie (Duke of York’s); A Number (Old Vic); David Copperfield (Barn); Farewell Leicester Square (Townsend Productions); Hansel & Gretel (Shakespeare’s Globe). Training: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

James Phoon - Claudio For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Theater credits include: Stage Kiss (Hampstead Theatre), Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), and Underdog: The Other Other Bronte (National Theatre). Television credits include: Bridgerton (Netflix) and Wreck (BBC Three). Training: Guildford School of Acting.

Tim Steed - Don John For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Theatre credits include: Jack Absolute Flies Again (National Theatre), Ink (Almeida & Duke of York’s), The Pride (Royal Court), and Salome (Headlong). Film credits include: One Life (See-Saw Films), The Phantom of the Open (Sony Pictures), Star Wars – The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm), Cruella (Disney Studios), and The Death of Stalin (Main Journey). Television credits include: Breeders (Sky), The Nevers (HBO), The Crown (Left Blank Pictures & Sony Pictures), A Very British Scandal (BBC One & Amazon), and Brexit: The Uncivil War (Channel 4). Most recently he can be seen in Maigret, and 1000 Blows written by Stephen Knight.

Ed White - Understudy For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Theater Credits Include: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace), Elf (Dominion), Legally Blonde (Savoy), Dirty Dancing (Aldwych), Guys and Dolls (Piccadilly), Chicago (Adelphi, West End), Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Regent’s Park), Wicked (UK Tour). Film Credits Include: Tár (Focus Features), Mamma Mia! (Universal), Man of the Hour (Amazon), Masc (Duktiga). Television Credits Include: Doctor Who (BBC), Maryland, Midsomer Murders, Krypton. Training: ArtsEd.

Beth Elliott - Understudy For The Jamie Lloyd Company: Much Ado About Nothing (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Theater credits include: The Big Life (Theatre Royal Stratford East, London); Black Love (Kiln, London). Training: LIPA. Big thanks to TJLC for this opportunity, to Simon at Leodis and Mum, Dad, Toby and Louis for always believing.

Michael Ivan Carrier - Understudy Theater credits include: & Juliet (Stephen Sondheim, New York/Princess of Wales, Toronto); Once On This Island (US Tour); Hello, Dolly! (Maine State); A Chorus Line (Palace, Sierra Rep, Cortland Rep). Television credits include: Elsbeth (CBS). Training: Northwestern State University of Louisiana.

Franklin Bongjio - Understudy For The Jamie Lloyd Company: A Doll’s House, Waiting For Godot (Hudson). Theater credits include A Soldier’s Play (Todd Haimes). Training: Marymount Manhattan. Thank you JLC, for Ankea Bonje Rose.