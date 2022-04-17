New Play SCIENCE-Nobel Winner v. Fundamentalist Christian

Dr. Alexander Morgan is a Nobel-Prize winning research chemist and professor at a medical school, who has, in his words, put himself in the service of life. It's his religion. Bret Wilmont is a brilliant medical student, who Dr. Morgan invites to be his lab assistant. Bret hesitates, because he's the son of a Fundamentalist Christian pastor, and the rumor on campus is that Dr. Morgan is an atheist. When he finds out what Dr. Morgan believes, he has a hard time finding fault with it. When Bret meets Dr. Morgan's daughter, he's attracted to her. She's also attracted to him, but her beliefs are similar to her father's. Bret's life complicates even more. One reason is that he's already engaged to his long-time girlfriend, who is a devout member of his father's church.