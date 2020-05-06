New Online Series By Rising Star Alexa Tarantino Premieres Live 5/7

Tomorrow, beginning at 9:00 p.m. EDT, Jazz at Lincoln Center presents its latest free, online series: The Well-Rounded Musician with Alexa Tarantino live on Zoom and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Facebook page.

Led by Alexa Tarantino, one of jazz's most exciting and versatile rising stars, the series will explore practical ways to become a more comprehensive artist.

This first session will focus on A Day in Your Life. Alexa will discuss and demonstrate her tips on daily practice routines, establishing priorities, time management and productivity tools, and practice preparation and techniques.

Jazz at Lincoln Center hopes to accommodate all interested viewers on Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95233062394, but those not able to connect can also join us on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/jazzatlincolncenter.

Alexa will host "The Well-Rounded Musician" every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EDT. The Well-Rounded Musician is free and open to the public.

Although our hall may temporarily be dark to audiences, we at Jazz at Lincoln Center are providing resources for cultural nourishment and comfort in these uncertain times. Since 2014, Jazz at Lincoln Center has developed a wealth of audio recordings, video footage, music charts, photos, writings, and interactive material to serve its growing audience of fans, musicians, educators, advocates, students, and scholars.

Jazz at Lincoln Center is making available a robust, curated, and frequently updated program of offerings to reach people all over the world and bring the healing power of jazz into homes and communities.

These will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with Jazz at Lincoln Center's growing global community of 2 million people, to share in turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You