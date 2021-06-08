New Musical TREVOR Will Begin Performances Off-Broadway at Stage 42 in October

New performance dates have been announced for Trevor, the new musical that was in rehearsals ahead of its New York premiere when theaters shut down last spring.

Trevor will begin performances Monday, October 25, 2021 and open Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Stage 42 (442 West 42nd Street, near 9th Avenue). Rehearsals will resume in September and full casting will be announced soon.

Tickets to Trevor are now on sale at TrevorTheMusical.com and Telecharge.com by phone at 212-239-6200 and online at www.Telecharge.com. Tickets for groups of ten or more are available through Broadway Inbound at www.broadwayinbound.com or by calling 866-302-0995.

Trevor features book and lyrics by Dan Collins (Southern Comfort) and music by Julianne Wick Davis (Southern Comfort). Direction is by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreography is by Josh Prince (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Trevor is based on an original story by Celeste Lecesne and the Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor, directed by Peggy Rajski and produced by Randy Stone and Peggy Rajski, that had an original screenplay by Celeste Lecesne.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Donyale Werle (Peter and the Starcatcher - Tony Award); costume designer Mara Blumenfeld (Metamorphoses); lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski (Choir Boy); sound designers Brian Ronan (Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie) and Cody Spencer (Tootsie); music director Matt Deitchman (Writers Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); orchestrator Greg Pliska (Sylvia); and casting by Tara Rubin Casting (Ain't Too Proud).

Trevor is about 13-year-old Trevor, a force of nature with a vivid imagination. As he deals with becoming a teenager, Trevor struggles to navigate his own identity and determine how he fits in a challenging world.

The Trevor Project, founded by Peggy Rajski, Randy Stone and Celeste Lecesne, was created as a result of the Trevor film and is not affiliated with the musical. It is the nation's only accredited crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on saving LGBTQ lives. www.TheTrevorProject.org

Winner of the Jeff Award for Best New Work, the World Premiere of Trevor was presented by Writers Theatre in a special agreement with John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods through the Literary Development Initiative, with the generous support of David and Mary Winton Green, Glencoe, IL; Michael Halberstam, Artistic Director; Kathryn M. Lipuma, Executive Director.