New Music Ensemble Percussia to Present Journey Of Hope Concerts At Jackson Heights Branch Of Queens Public Library

Queens-based new music ensemble Percussia will present Journey of Hope, concerts on Thursday, June 6 @ 6:00 PM at the Ridgewood Branch of Queens Public Library, 20-12 Madison St in Ridgewood and Saturday, June 8 @ 2:30 PM at the Jackson Heights Branch of Queens Public Library, 35-51 81st. St. in Jackson Heights.

Both programs will feature the World Premiere of Jackson Heights-based, Mexican-American composer Carlo Nicolau's Journey of Hope From Central America to the U.S., which was funded by a $10,000 New York State Council on the Arts Individual Artist grant.

The composer writes, "As a resident of Jackson Heights since 2011, I have experienced first-hand a constant flux of new immigrants that arrive on the North East of the United States. Most of them have gone through the dramatic experience of having to leave the violence turmoil and poverty taking place in their countries of origin in Central America and Mexico, in search of a better life for them and their families here in the U.S. Their journey by land is long and dangerous, with all odds against them."

He continues, "Percussia's instrumentation, which consists of flute, viola, assorted non pitched percussion, orchestral harp, and assorted pitched percussion instruments such as the orchestral marimba, has allowed me to explore and write a work that depicts the different chapters of this dangerous road trip, yet full of hope."

The ensemble will also perform Formas del Viento (shape of the wind) by the Argentinean composer Alejandro Viñao, and the 90th Street and Junction Blvd. movements of another Percussia original commission, International Express by Jackson Heights composer Quentin Chiappetta, which includes recorded announcements the composer captured on the MTA's 7 train subway line

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon (percussion and Artistic Director), Susan Jolles (harp), Margaret Lancaster (flute), Lev Zhurbin (viola) and percussionist Frank Cassara.

Both the June 6 and June 8 programs are free and open to the public. The June 6 event is made possible by the generous support of New York State Senator Michael Gianaris. June 8 is funded by the office of NYC Council Member Shekar Krishnan.

More about June 6 at https://www.queenslibrary.org/calendar/journey-of-hope-from-south-america-to-new-york--performed-by-percussia/012733-0324 and June 8 at https://www.queenslibrary.org/calendar/journey-of-hope-from-south-america-to-new-york-performed-by-percussia/012731-0324.

All Percussia presentations are ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://new.mta.info/tripplanner/results.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon and also featuring harpist Susan Jolles, flutist Margaret Lancaster, violist Lev Zhurbin and percussionist Frank Cassara, Percussia's unique instrumentation of percussion, harp, flute, and viola gives the group its one-of-a-kind Signature Sound. Their varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at http://www.percussia.org/ and like them at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070327835799.

Their programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, by the National Endowment on the Arts, the Music Performance Trust Fund, and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

These programs are also funded through a grant underwritten by the Zildjian Family Opportunity Fund at the Percussive Arts Society.