New Dance Alliance Announces 36th Annual Performance Mix Festival, June 9-12

New Dance Alliance announces the lineup for the 36th annual Performance Mix Festival. This adventurous four-day festival brings together 30 artists with varied approaches to performance, inviting audiences to engage with the unexpected and to experience some of the newest voices in experimental dance.

The 2022 festival is curated by New Dance Alliance founder and director Karen Bernard and artist panel Martita Abril, Leslie Cuyjet, Camilo Godoy, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, and Marion Spencer. The festival will take place June 9−12, at Abrons Arts Center's Experimental Theater and Amphitheater at 466 Grand Street (corner of Pitt Street) in Manhattan. Performance times vary.

Performance Mix 36 features works by Nick Alselmo/The Pocket Fuel Groovers, Daina Ashbee, binbinFactory/Sato Haga & Rie Fukuzawa, Bernard Brown/bbmoves, Xan Burley + Alex Springer, Mariam Dingilian, Bob Eisen, Blaze Ferrer, Ashley A. Friend, Hortense Gerardo, gorno (Glenn Potter-Takata), Kayla Hamilton, Jade Manns, Ma'at Works, Mia Martelli, Julio Medina, Johnnie Cruise Mercer, Indygo Afi Ngozi, ChristinaNoel & The Creature, Liz Oakley, Gabrielle Revlock & Sarah K Williams, Jill Rousseau, SHA Creative Outlet, David Sierra, Sarah Star Sterling, Anna Thérèse Witenberg, x and co, and Nate Yaffe.

Tickets for the 36th annual Performance Mix Festival range from $15−$20 and can be purchased online at Tickets. Information about Abrons Arts Center's Covid-19 safety policies can be found here.

For more information about the festival, visit: https://newdancealliance.org/performance-mix-festival/.