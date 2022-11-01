New Cole Porter Musical THE GAY DIVORCEE in Development Starring Vincent Rodriguez III and Seth Rudetsky
The developmental reading, directed by Jeff Whiting (Big Fish, Scottsboro Boys), will occur on November 17th at Open Jar Studios.
Vincent Rodriguez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Max Clayton (Music Man), Emma Stratton (Prince of Broadway), Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!), and Soara-Joye Ross (Hadestown) will unite to lead an industry invited developmental reading of a new Cole Porter musical, THE GAY DIVORCEE, loosely based on the Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers film set in a brand new 1928 where no one questions who you love:
He has fallen madly in love with a mysterious man. She yearns for a divorce she cannot get. A case of mistaken identity brings them together with a surprising twist that shocks them both.
The developmental reading, directed by Jeff Whiting (Big Fish, Scottsboro Boys), will occur on November 17th at Open Jar Studios. Created in collaboration with the Cole Porter Trusts, THE GAY DIVORCEE features a book and music arrangements by Robbie Cowan. The show, conceived by Bradley Allan Zarr and music direction by Alyssa Kay Thompson (1776), breathes new life into "Night and Day," "Begin the Beguine," and many other hit Cole Porter songs, producing the perfect recipe for mix-ups, mayhem, and, of course, tap dancing!
In addition to Vincent Rodriguez III, Max Clayton, Emma Stratton, Seth Rudetsky, and Soara-Joye Ross, the cast also includes Cameron Anika Hill, Lamont Brown, Jake Corcoran, Nathan Lucrezio, Michael Mott, Lexie Plath, and Alexandria Van Paris, with Production Stage Management by Linda Marvel. Casting by Felicia Rudolph/Tara Rubin Casting.
