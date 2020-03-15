New Black Fest Postpones Annual Festival
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New Black Fest has decided to postpone its annual festival (scheduled for Spring 2020 at the Lark Play Development Center in NYC).
This decision is based on concern for the health and well-being of the artists and community. The company will continue to monitor the pandemic and keep you posted on future dates for the festival.
The New Black Fest is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization. Contributions for the purposes of The New Black Fest must be made payable to Fractured Atlas and are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
