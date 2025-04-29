Netflix to Stream Classic Hitchcock Films Alongside Screening Series at New York's Paris Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A collection of Alfred Hitchcock films are coming to Netflix and New York's Paris Theater to honor the legacy of cinema’s most influential directors. Starting June 1, a selection of classic Hitchcock films will be available to stream in the US, including Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot, The Birds, and more. The collection will also include films inspired by his lasting influence, such as Us and Barbarian, as well as a narrative feature about the filmmaker himself, Hitchcock, directed by Sacha Gervasi. Ahead of the full collection, Psycho, Hitchcock's horror masterpiece, is available to watch now on Netflix in the US.

In addition to the Netflix collection, the Paris Theater will present “HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer," May 16 through June 29, co-presented by the New York Film Critics Circle, celebrating its 90th anniversary. The six-week screening series features over 50 films—36 directed by the master of suspense himself, along with more than a dozen others that either trace the stylistic influences behind Hitchcock’s filmmaking, are works made in collaboration with him, in his style, or as direct homages to his legacy.

From Hitchcock’s early English films like Blackmail to his Hollywood masterpieces such as Psycho and The Birds, the series will highlight his evolving technique and influence on popular culture and future filmmakers. 35 films in this series will have showings in 35mm, including Hitchcock classics like Rear Window, Vertigo and North by Northwest to enduring masterpieces like Francois Truffaut’s The Bride Wore Black and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Dialbolique.

About The Paris Theater

The legendary Paris Theater is the longest-running arthouse cinema in New York City. It is also Manhattan’s only remaining single-screen cinema, and the borough’s largest movie theater, with 535 seats. Built by the French distributor Pathé as a showcase for their films and opened on September 13, 1948, the elegant theater, with its distinctive Arte Moderne style, became a premier venue for the best films from around the world. Over the years, many hits such as A Man and a Woman, Romeo and Juliet, Monsoon Wedding, Metropolitan, A Room With a View, and Belle de Jour were introduced to the United States with a theatrical run at the Paris.

In 2019, Netflix began operating the theater, giving new life to a landmark of New York moviegoing and introducing it to a new generation of film lovers. As the studio’s New York flagship theater, the Paris is the home for exclusive theatrical engagements, premieres, special events, retrospectives, and filmmaker appearances.

