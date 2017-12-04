Netflix to Resume Production on HOUSE OF CARDS Without Kevin Spacey

Variety reports that production on the sixth and final season of Netflix's HOUSE OF CARDS will resume without series star Kevin Spacey. The show was suspended earlier this year following accusations of sexual harassment against the actor.

The streaming service announced today that filming will resume in 2018, with Robin Wright set to be the star of the series. The final season will feature only eight episodes, instead of the usual 13. Said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer for Netflix, "We are excited to bring closure to fans."

It remains unclear when the series will debut and how the storyline will move forward without Spacey's character. According to reports, the writers are considering the idea of simply killing off Spacey's, Frank Underwood. A HOUSE OF CARDS spin-off series is also under consideration.



HOUSE OF CARDS premiered in 2013 and went on to be nominated for over 50 Primetime Emmy nominations over the years. The series also stars Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman.

