Nederlander National Markets LLC Merges with Jam Theatricals Ltd.

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Nederlander National Markets LLC, based in New York is part of one of the largest operators of legitimate theatres and music venues in the United States and has combined with JAM Theatricals Ltd., a Chicago based entertainment company that is one of the largest presenters and producers of Broadway engagements throughout North America.

Steve Traxler, co-founder, President & CEO of JAM Theatricals Ltd. will continue in the new company as Director of Strategy and Integration, an integral part of the new organization overseeing the subscription seasons in 26 cities throughout the country as well as the management of the iconic National Theatre in Washington D.C.

"Nederlander is a family company established over 100 years ago," says Nederlander National Markets LLC President James L. Nederlander. "Over the past 25-years, Steve Traxler has built a company of quality with similar core values that makes this combination a perfect fit. I am so pleased to welcome Steve and the entire team of JAM Theatricals into our family.

"Nederlander has always been a pioneer in the industry of live entertainment," says Traxler. "They are the gold standard when it comes to patron experience and audience development. I am so pleased to maintain a key leadership role and continue working with my entire staff. We will continue to move forward and strengthen the work we do under the direct leadership of James L. Nederlander and Executive Vice President Nick Scandalios. I would also like to thank Lisbeth Barron and her team at Barron International Group, LLC for bringing our two firms together and for acting as our exclusive advisor on the transaction.

As a result of this transaction, The National Theatre Group will become part of the Nederlander family of companies and will continue to manage and operate The National Theatre in Washington D.C., bringing quality theatre to our nation's capital. Built in 1835, it is the oldest theatre for touring Broadway in the country.

Nederlander National Markets LLC continues the tradition of operating historic theatres, producing and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers.





