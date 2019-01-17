National Theatre FOLLIES Cast Recording To Drop Tomorrow

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail a cast album of the acclaimed National Theatre production of Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES will be available for download and streaming on iTunes and Spotify beginning after midnight, Friday January 18.

Information regarding physical copies of the cast recording will be available soon.

1971, New York. There's a party on the stage of the Weissman Theatre. Tomorrow the iconic building will be demolished. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves.

Including such classic songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here and Losing My Mind, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical is staged for the first time at the National Theatre, featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21.

The original production of Follies premiered on Broadway in 1971, where it was nominated for eleven Tony Awards, and won seven. The show premiered in London in 1987, and has been revived around the world many times to great acclaim. This 2017 staging will be the first time the musical has been performed at the National Theatre.

Related Articles