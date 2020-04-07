National Symphony Orchestra Musicians To Receive Pay Cuts But Will Not Be Furloughed

The New York Times has reported that The National Symphony Orchestra's musicians will be receiving pay cuts, but will not be furloughed, under a new deal between their union and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Kennedy Center had planned to furlough the musicians for an undetermined amount of time, but the announcement caused an uproar due to the fact that The Kennedy Center had received $25 million in emergency funding.

In the new agreement with the D.C. Federation of Musicians, the orchestra would see pay cuts amounting to 35 percent of the total payroll until early September.

