Natalie Merchant Coming to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture in November

Natalie Merchant is coming to Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture for an intimate acoustic performance with Erik Della Penna on Monday, November 24 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, June 6 at 10:00AM.

"Erik and I love playing our duo shows. We can be so stealth and spontaneous when it’s just the two of us. We read each other so well after all these years,” Merchant says. Over her forty-year career, Natalie Merchant has earned recognition among America’s most respected recording artists, drawing audiences with her captivating performances and intentional songwriting. “Natalie Merchant is a rare breed,” says the Daily Telegraph. “An artist who has never compromised, but instead evolved with integrity, thought, and meaning.”

Her music blends folk, rock, and world music influences, and she continues to be regarded as a pioneering figure in alternative music. Her latest record, Keep Your Courage (released in 2023 on Nonesuch Records), finds Merchant in peak form, with Mojo calling it “her most beautiful [material] in decades.” The album dives into love and human connection in its many forms—with Merchant’s voice to keep you hanging on every word. Merchant has also distinguished herself as a social justice and environmental activist through her work with a wide variety of non-profit organizations, and by creating documentary films and large-scale community arts projects.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez