Namad Trio Presents ODE TO HOPE

The Namâd Trio brings together three brilliant musicians in the world of Persian music. The internationally-renowned Pejman Hadadi, considered to be one of the most innovative Iranian percussionists today, is known for his work with the Dastan Ensemble and Zarbang, as well as his performances with celebrated artists from Iran and other cultures, including Hossein Alizadeh, Shahram Nazeri, Parissa, Ali Akbar Moradi, and Shujaat Khan. Saeed Kamjoo (kamancheh - spike-fiddle) has appeared as a guest artist with the Dastan Ensemble and been noted for his style which combines tradition with innovation. Kourosh Taghavi (setar-lute) studied with masters Mohammad Reza Lotfi and Hossein Alizadeh and has collaborated with many international and local cultural organizations to raise awareness on the importance of music in people's lives. Their critically acclaimed program, "Ode to Hope: A Melodic Epiphany," is rooted in diverse world cultures. Featuring both ancient and modern melodies and rhythms, this haunting music provides an inner journey to passion and peace.

Pejman Hadadi began studying tombak, the central drum in traditional Persian music, with master musicians Assadollah Hejazi and Bahman Rajabi. He later taught himself to play the daf, the sacred frame drum. He immigrated to the US in 1989 and began his professional career in 1991, performing and recording with ensembles of Persian classical music, as well as Indian, Turkish and American musicians. In 1995, he joined the celebrated Dastan Ensemble, and, in 2000, he co-founded the first Iranian percussion ensemble, Zarbang; with both groups he made acclaimed groundbreaking recordings. Considered one of the most notable Iranian tombak players, he has created a distinct signature style that has greatly impacted tombak players of his own generation and later ones. He is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Durfee Foundation Master Musician Award for dissemination and propagation of Persian music in the US, and, in 1999. founded the Neyreez World Music Institute in Southern California. Since 1999, he has composed a large body of music for dance, which he has performed extensively in concert with renowned dancer and choreographer Banafsheh Sayyad and her ensemble, NAMAH. Hadadi has toured extensively in North America, Canada, Europe, Iran and Japan, performing in major international festivals and concert halls.

Kourosh Taghavi, an Iranian setar player, composer, and music teacher based in San Diego, is a founding member of the Namâd Trio with which he has toured throughout the US, Europe and Asia. He has composed music for plays, creating compositions based on contemporary Iranian poetry, and recorded his original compositions. Highlights of his efforts to promote Persian classical music and poetry include collaborations with renowned artists Hossein Omoumi, Robert Bly and Coleman Barks; work with such prestigious cultural organizations as the San Diego Museum of Art (SDMA) and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA); and appearances at the Konya Mystic Music Festival, and the Carlsbad and Del Mar Music Festivals. As a faculty member of San Diego State University, he taught the radif of Persian classical music. His ongoing collaboration with the Center for World Music as an artist-teacher in residence has brought Persian music to school districts of San Diego where he provides public school students with high-quality, hands-on instruction.

Saeed Kamjoo, a Persian musician and composer, graduated from Tehran University and furthered his studies in the instrumental and vocal repertoires of classical Persian music under the guidance of renowned masters Ali Akbar Shekârchi and Asghar Bahâri. Although his music has its roots in classical Persian music, he allows himself to explore the new. Since moving to Montreal, Canada in 1997, he has performed in music festivals in North America, Europe and Asia and collaborated with various ensembles. He has recorded numerous albums, including his latest, No Dawn, No Dusk, which includes solo qheychak (fretless bowed fiddle). His work for string quartet and vocals based on the poetry of Omar Khayyám was performed in Toronto in 2012.

Made possible in part with public funding provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State legislature.





