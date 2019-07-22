NYS SUMMER STAGE In Harlem Lineup Announced

RoAnn Destito, Commissioner, New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced the lineup for New York State's Summer Stage in Harlem 2019 series of free concerts that will be presented from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem.

"We are excited to continue the Summer tradition of holding free Thursday evening concerts at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building," Commissioner Destito said. "From gospel to the music of Broadway, we've got something for everyone this year, and I want to thank our generous sponsors who are making it possible for us to present this amazing lineup of entertainment in Harlem."

July 25 Gospel Night

Summer Stage officially kicks off with an evening of inspiring gospel music with performances by Songs of Solomon, Petula Beckles, Mark Prentice, and Pneumatica.

August 1: R&B Night

All are invited to the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building for a night of rhythm and blues, featuring live performances by Bartlett Contemporaries with the Next Generation Sound, Ashley Keiko Chambers, and Azusa SheShe Dance.

August 8: Broadway Night

The magic that's always in the air will make its way from the Theater District to Upper Manhattan for Broadway Night with performances by Aisha de Haas, Ty Stephens, and Harlem School of the Arts Dorothy Maynor Singers Alumni.

August 15: Memphis Harlem

125th Street will be transformed into Memphis's famous Beale Street for one night this summer for Memphis Harlem. Enjoy an evening of the blues with performances by Keith "The Captain" Gable Quintet, Division X, Suzann Christine, Memphis Jookin, Keia Johnson, and Cameron Bethany.

August 22: Harlem Havana

It may be Manhattan, but the music will transport you to a tropical island with sandy beaches, palm trees, and unique music that mixes African, European, and Caribbean styles rich in melody, harmony, and lyrical tradition. Harlem Havana will feature performances by The Feeling Messengers, Afrikan Kartel, Krish Tosh, and Jaambo.

August 29: Harlem Jazz & Music Fest

The Harlem Jazz & Music Fest will feature a variety of different musical genres, with something for everyone to enjoy. This last event of the Summer Stage in Harlem season will include performances by Legacy, Impact Repertory Theatre, Troubled Mal, Young Devyn, and Vy Higginsen Gospel for Teens.

All events are free and open to the public. Please bring your own chair.

No alcoholic beverages, coolers (defined as rigid insulated containers), or glass containers of any kind; no pets will be allowed (ADA-defined service animals are permitted). Any type of recording of the performance or presentation is prohibited without prior written consent.

A special thank you to the 2019 Summer Stage in Harlem sponsors: P.C. Richard & Son, Harlem Community Development Corporation, WBLS, NYS Office of General Services, The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, Harlem Presents, Affinity Health Plan, Manhattan Educational Opportunity Center, WellCare, Art Force 5, and Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine.

For more information and performance updates on any of the above listed events, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @PlazaEventsHarlem or visit us at https://ogs.ny.gov/plaza-events-harlem.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You