NYC's First Family Travel Festival Set For This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mommy Poppins, the national leading platform for family activities and travel, is bringing its expertise offline for the first-ever NY Family Travel Fest, presented by Dreams Resorts & Spas—a dynamic, culture-filled, and FREE event designed for families.

Join Mommy Poppins on Saturday, May 31st at Atlantic Center in Downtown Brooklyn from 11am - 2pm for a fun-filled, travel-themed festival, including a world music dance party, fun cultural activities from around the globe, Masterchef Junior Mystery Box Challenges inspired by the hit competition show and a chance to win an all-inclusive family vacation with Dreams Resorts & Spas.

HIGHLIGHTS SHOWCASE:

Abstract Japanese Calligraphy Performance by Taisan and Aozora Community - This visually striking and artistic performance is a rare opportunity to experience the unique art form. Aozora Community teachers will also be instructing families in writing Japanese Hiragana.

World Music Dance Party - Join DJ Marc to learn about Latin, Caribbean, Bollywood, and other world music. Join in the dance contests and win prizes!

MasterChef Junior Mystery Box Challenges - For a limited time, the hit culinary competition series MasterChef Junior is bringing exclusive, kid-centric culinary programming to select Dreams Resorts & Spas across Mexico and the Caribbean. Lucky kids will get a taste of the excitement at Travel Fest to try their hand at a Mystery Box Challenge led by famed contestants Bryson and Ivy.

Red Carpet - Families will have the opportunity to walk the red carpet and have their photos taken in front of a step and repeat while they meet one of the popular MasterChef Junior contestants in person.

Travel Experts - Talk one-on-one with family travel experts to learn about family travel planning, destinations, and services that make family travel easier and more affordable. Experts from Home Exchange, the home swapping platform, Disney travel advisors, representatives from Visit Orange County to Visit Jamaica, travel services and more will be on hand to help families plan better, more fun and affordable trips.

Mommy Poppins Travel Book - The Young Traveler’s Journal and Activity Book, co-authored by the platform’s Founder, Anna Fader and her daughter, Amelia Eigerman, released on May 7th. Anna Fader will be on hand to sign copies of the book and her team will bring to life an activity from its pages: a hilariously fun suitcase packing relay race where kids will work in teams to stuff as many stuffed animals into their suitcases as possible before time runs out!

Juggling, Games, Races, and More Fun! - Mommy Poppins events are always packed with lots of fun so you can also expect arts and crafts, games, circus arts, and more.

Dreams Resorts & Spas Sweepstakes: Families can register for Travel Fest in advance to be entered for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip for a family of four to a Dreams Resorts & Spas.