NYC Theatre: Which Off-Broadway Shows Are Running?
Broadway Shows
All Broadway performances are currently suspended and set to resume on April 13th. For refunds and exchanges, contact your point of purchase.
Off-Broadway Shows
The following off-Broadway shows are currently running:
BLUE MAN GROUP
at the Astor Place Theatre continues as scheduled.
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND
at City Center continues on schedule but at 50% capacity.
SEVEN SINS
by Company XIV at Théâtre XIV continues as scheduled.
The following off-Broadway shows are permanently closed and will not reopen.
ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS
at MCC Theater
ANATOMY
of a Suicide at Atlantic Theater Company
ABOUT LOVE
at the Sheen Center
BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE
by The New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Center
CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND
at Signature Theatre
COAL COUNTRY
at The Public Theater
DARLING GRENADINE
at The Public Theater
ENDLINGS
at New York Theatre Workshop
GNIT
at Theatre for a New Audience
THE HEADLANDS
at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater
THE HOT WING KING
at Signature Theatre
LOVE LIFE
at City Center's Encores!
MIRRORS
at Next Door @ NYTW
MR. TOOLE
at 59E59 Theaters
THE NEW VICTORY THEATER
has cancelled the rest of its season.
THE PERPLEXED
at Manhattan Theatre Club's Stage 1 at City Center
PIPELINE FESTIVAL
at the WP TheaterRichard & Jane & Dick + Sally at The Playwrights Realm
SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL
at Atlantic for Kids
SKINFOLK: AN AMERICAN SHOW
at The Bushwick Starr
TUMACHO
at Signature Theatre
UNKNOWN SOLDIER
at Playwrights Horizons
WE'RE GONNA DIE
at Second Stage Theater
THE WOMAN IN BLACK
at The McKittrick Hotel
The following off-Broadway productions have currently suspended performances:
BEST LIFE
at JACK is postponed.
ISLANDER
at Next Door @ NYTW is postponed.
THE JUNGLE
at St. Ann's Warehouse is postponed.
NOLLYWOOD DREAMS
at MCC Theater is postponed.
ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A MUSICAL TALE OF VERONA AND BROOKLYN
at Theatre Row is postponed.
SANCTUARY CITY
by New York Theatre Workshop at the Lucille Lortel Theatre has been suspended.
THE SIBLINGS PLAY
at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has been suspended.
REDWOOD
at Ensemble Studio Theatre is postponed.
SELLING KABUL
at Playwrights Horizons is delayed.
SUICIDE FOREST
by Ma-Yi Theater Company at ART/NY Theatres has been suspended.
THE VAGRANT TRILOGY
at The Public Theater is postponed.
THE VISITOR
at The Public Theater is postponed.
WASHINGTON SQUARE
at Axis Theatre Company has been suspended.
WOLF PLAY
at Soho Rep is postponed.
The following off-Broadway shows will re-open on the following dates:
72 MILES TO GO
at Roundabout Theater Company's Laura Pels Theater plans to reopen on April 14.
ASSASSINS
at Classic Stage Company is tentative set to begin on April 2, though tickets are currently off sale.
Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM)
at Classic Stage Company is tentative set to begin on April 2, though tickets are currently off sale.
BEYOND BABEL
plans to resume programming on March 30.
Carnegie Hall
plans to resume programming on April 1.
DANA H
at the Vineyard Theatre plans to reopen on April 1 but at half capacity.
DRIFT
at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.
HELP
at The Shed plans to reopen on March 31.
INTIMATE APPAREL
at Lincoln Center Theate plans to reopen on April 14.
JERSEY BOYS
at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 14.
THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
plans to resume programming on April 1.
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS
at Ars Nova at Greenwich House is New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.
ROCK OF AGES
at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.
SLEEP NO MORE
at The McKittrick Hotel plans to reopen on April 12.
THEN SHE FELL
by Third Rail Projects plans to reopen on April 14.
WHISPER HOUSE
at 59E59 Theaters plans to reopen on April 1.
Submit corrections or updates to this list by emailing social@broadwayworld.com with subject 'Off-Broadway Listing Update'
