NYC Theatre: Which Off-Broadway Shows Are Running?

Broadway Shows

All Broadway performances are currently suspended and set to resume on April 13th. For refunds and exchanges, contact your point of purchase.

Off-Broadway Shows

The following off-Broadway shows are currently running:

BLUE MAN GROUP

at the Astor Place Theatre continues as scheduled.

HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

at City Center continues on schedule but at 50% capacity.

SEVEN SINS

by Company XIV at Théâtre XIV continues as scheduled.

The following off-Broadway shows are permanently closed and will not reopen.

ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

at MCC Theater

ANATOMY

of a Suicide at Atlantic Theater Company

ABOUT LOVE

at the Sheen Center

BOB & CAROL & TED & ALICE

by The New Group at the Pershing Square Signature Center

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

at Signature Theatre

COAL COUNTRY

at The Public Theater

DARLING GRENADINE

at The Public Theater

ENDLINGS

at New York Theatre Workshop

GNIT

at Theatre for a New Audience

THE HEADLANDS

at Lincoln Center Theater's Claire Tow Theater

THE HOT WING KING

at Signature Theatre

LOVE LIFE

at City Center's Encores!

MIRRORS

at Next Door @ NYTW

MR. TOOLE

at 59E59 Theaters

THE NEW VICTORY THEATER

has cancelled the rest of its season.

THE PERPLEXED

at Manhattan Theatre Club's Stage 1 at City Center

PIPELINE FESTIVAL

at the WP TheaterRichard & Jane & Dick + Sally at The Playwrights Realm

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

at Atlantic for Kids

SKINFOLK: AN AMERICAN SHOW

at The Bushwick Starr

TUMACHO

at Signature Theatre

UNKNOWN SOLDIER

at Playwrights Horizons

WE'RE GONNA DIE

at Second Stage Theater

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

at The McKittrick Hotel

The following off-Broadway productions have currently suspended performances:

BEST LIFE

at JACK is postponed.

ISLANDER

at Next Door @ NYTW is postponed.

THE JUNGLE

at St. Ann's Warehouse is postponed.

NOLLYWOOD DREAMS

at MCC Theater is postponed.

ROMEO & BERNADETTE: A MUSICAL TALE OF VERONA AND BROOKLYN

at Theatre Row is postponed.

SANCTUARY CITY

by New York Theatre Workshop at the Lucille Lortel Theatre has been suspended.

THE SIBLINGS PLAY

at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has been suspended.

REDWOOD

at Ensemble Studio Theatre is postponed.

SELLING KABUL

at Playwrights Horizons is delayed.

SUICIDE FOREST

by Ma-Yi Theater Company at ART/NY Theatres has been suspended.

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY

at The Public Theater is postponed.

THE VISITOR

at The Public Theater is postponed.

WASHINGTON SQUARE

at Axis Theatre Company has been suspended.

WOLF PLAY

at Soho Rep is postponed.

The following off-Broadway shows will re-open on the following dates:

72 MILES TO GO

at Roundabout Theater Company's Laura Pels Theater plans to reopen on April 14.

ASSASSINS

at Classic Stage Company is tentative set to begin on April 2, though tickets are currently off sale.

Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM)

BEYOND BABEL

plans to resume programming on March 30.

Carnegie Hall

plans to resume programming on April 1.

DANA H

at the Vineyard Theatre plans to reopen on April 1 but at half capacity.

DRIFT

at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.

HELP

at The Shed plans to reopen on March 31.

INTIMATE APPAREL

at Lincoln Center Theate plans to reopen on April 14.

JERSEY BOYS

at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 14.

THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

plans to resume programming on April 1.

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS

at Ars Nova at Greenwich House is New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.

ROCK OF AGES

at New World Stages plans to reopen on April 13.

SLEEP NO MORE

at The McKittrick Hotel plans to reopen on April 12.

THEN SHE FELL

by Third Rail Projects plans to reopen on April 14.

WHISPER HOUSE

at 59E59 Theaters plans to reopen on April 1.

Submit corrections or updates to this list by emailing social@broadwayworld.com with subject 'Off-Broadway Listing Update'





