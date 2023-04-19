NYC Second Chance Rescue Hosts 3rd Annual Rescue Ball This Month

NYC Second Chance Rescue will be hosting their 3rd annual Rescue Ball on Thursday April 27th, 2023 at 48 Wall Street in New York City. The charity aims to raise critical funds to help continue their mission of providing second chances to critically ill, injured, and abused dogs and cats.

NYC Second Chance Rescue is proud to be honoring Georgina Bloomberg and Joe Gatto, who will be recognized with the "Hero Award" for their dedication to animal welfare, and Dr. Peter Roufail, DVM, for "Veterinarian of the Year."

The evening will be Hosted by Tony and Grammy Award-Nominated Actress and Singer, Orfeh With Special Guests Melissa Gorga and Constantine Maroulis. The evening features a vegan menu, specialty cocktails, live and silent auctions, and entertainment, followed by dancing to music by DJ GEO ROC.

Led by its founders Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco and Vice President Lisa Rose, NYC Second Chance Rescue is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2009 specializing in rescuing and rehabilitating discriminated breeds, critically injured, neglected, and abused dogs and cats. This year NYC Second Chance Rescue is celebrating 14 years and saving over 14,000 lives.

With support from the public, NYC Second Chance Rescue can continue to provide critical Second Chances to animals in need. Why do we do what we do? Because they matter.

Members of the Organizing Committee for the event includes; Jared Epstein (Chair), Jessica Peters (Chair), Antonio Fuccio, Avra Hart, Barry Mullineaux, Bessy Gatto, Brandon Colon, Chris Reda, Dylan Lauren, Jenné Newton-Haydon, John DiMatteo, Kingsley Crawford-Smith, Kate McEntee, Marie Moody, Nathania Nisonson, Robert Cadiz Saldarriaga, Richie Romero and Shouka Amirsolimani.