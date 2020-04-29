NYC Parks' Arsenal Gallery Goes Online With Exhibition Inspired By Central Park
Think back to a recent park walk you've taken...do you remember the objects you saw? Did any inspire you to transform a gallery space into an art exhibit--like artist Alice Momm was so inspired and so did?
Luckily for all New Yorkers, while most cultural venues are closed, with Parks@Home, they can view Momm's NYC Parks' Arsenal Gallery exhibition virtually through a new online gallery and a video walkthrough.
"The Gleaner's Song" is a collection of mixed-media works, words, and photographs by Momm, inspired by her daily, immersive walks in Central Park. The materials and impressions gathered on these rambles become the seeds of artworks that pay tribute to the ragged beauty of found objects in nature and honor the quiet dramas unfolding in unexpected places.
While often humorous, the artworks reflect a deep concern for our environment and an appreciation of the interconnectedness of all living beings. This solo exhibition is Momm's love song to Central Park and an invitation to find wonder and joy in New York City's parks.
The virtual gallery is part of Parks@Home--bringing parks directly to New Yorkers who are staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. For more unique opportunities to engage with the great outdoors through our website and across all social platforms, visit the Parks@Home page.
