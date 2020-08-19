NYC Nightlife United Announces 'Keep NYC's Lights On' Kickstarter Campaign

Their goal is to administer emergency grants to shuttered venue spaces and staff members.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many around the world, leaving people and spaces in already precarious situations vulnerable like never before. As we've lost the privilege and comfort of coming together in large groups, this rings particularly true for NYC and its storied nightlife community. NYC Nightlife United (NNU) was born out of the need to support independently-owned businesses that enrich the cultural landscape of NYC's nightlife, especially in the face of government inaction. Their goal is to administer emergency grants to shuttered venue spaces and staff members, prioritizing those by and for POC and LGBTQIA communities. NYC's cultural landscape would not be as rich and robust as it is today without the trailblazing contributions from these communities.

Today, they have announced the launch of NNU's "Keep NYC's Lights On" Kickstarter campaign. While we're hard at work to secure larger donations from sponsors willing to truly step up for NYC's cultural community, we're also asking individuals with the means and ability to pitch in and help save these spaces. They need your help to ensure these spaces, pivotal spaces for release for marginalized communities, are still there once it's safe to gather again. Join us in keeping the lights on for one of NYC's most economically and culturally necessary pillars-its nightlife ecosystem. At a time when netheyed it most, your donation provides critical grassroots support during this unprecedented moment. Visit the Kickstarter page HERE and https://nycnightlifeunited.com/ for more information.

NYC Nightlife United is also excited to announce support from Rockstar Games, headquartered here in NYC. Rockstar has gifted NYC Nightlife United a very generous donation to help those affected by COVID-19. They are proud to stand alongside Rockstar Games to support NYC Nightlife in these uncertain times.

The fund has also entered into a multi-faceted partnership with trailblazing music production company Splice. In addition to an initial donation, Splice has released a charity beat pack with a portion of proceeds going directly to NYC Nightlife United. Additionally, their team has been collaborating with Splice on an exciting initiative - details to come!

The fund has also partnered with Pond Magazine to create an editorial campaign featuring music industry colleagues. This project will culminate with a sale of visual art the proceeds of which to be donated to NYC Nightlife United.

Working alongside already established nightlife advocacy groups as well as the Mayor's Office of Nightlife, NYC Nightlife United aims to preserve one of the city's most vital institutions and look to the future to establish protections ensuring that these iconic venues, their workers, and the artists they host never again experience the financial uncertainty brought about by emergencies like the current pandemic.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You