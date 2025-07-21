NYC Darkness RISING: Live 8 — The Black Arts & Mental Health Block Party to Take Place in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Black joy, mental wellness, and the power of the arts at the NYC Darkness RISING: Live 8 Block party! Now in its 8th year, this annual event hosted by Darkness RISING Nonprofit, a 501(c)(3) arts and mental health organization, returns to 125th for a day of family-friendly celebration filled with live music, community connections, and wellness resources.

From 2pm-6pm, on Saturday, August 23rd, at Adam Clayton Powell Plaza, attendees will experience incredible live performances from Broadway and local artists, culturally affirming wellness workshops, and community centered healing. This free block party is open to all and continues to be a cornerstone of Darkness RISING's mission of uplifting the Black community through radical joy and accessible mental health support. This year, we're proud to partner with Harlem Unity Market, where guests can shop with local Black-owned vendors, and Aisha Jackson, Broadway star of The Great Gatsby, along with her production company, Love & Light Productions, to further amplify Black artistry and wellness.

? Live music & performances from Broadway stars from Six, Tina, MJ the Musical & more

??‍♀️ Interactive wellness workshops like Twerk Yoga & Line-Dancing

? On-site Community Health Fair & expert-led discussions

? Black-owned business vendors, food, giveaways, and more!

Attendees are encouraged to come for the block party and leave with life-changing resources. This free, inclusive, and family-friendly event is not to be missed!

"Come for a celebration of Black culture, leave with free resources for us, by us," says Carlita Ector, Founding Executive Director of Darkness RISING. The block party is more than just a good time - it's a movement.

? Why Attend?

It's Free. It's Fun. It's For Us.

Access culturally competent mental health resources on the spot

Support local Black businesses and wellness leaders

Help fund REBUILD, Darkness RISING's initiative offering free therapy and advocacy for justice-impacted people of color-with proceeds from onsite raffles directly supporting this program

BLOCK PARTY DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

Time: 2- 6 pm ET

Place: Adam Clayton Powell Plaza

163 W. 125th St. Harlem, NYC

About Darkness RISING Nonprofit: Darkness RISING is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free arts programming and direct mental health resources to marginalized communities through programs like:

✔ Find Me a Therapist - Connecting Black therapists with Black community members

✔ REBUILD - Free therapy for justice-involved people of color

✔ Black Mental Health Provider Database

✔ Year-round free community wellness workshops

For more info: darknessrisingproject.org, info@darknessrisingproject.org. Follow: @darknessrisingproject.