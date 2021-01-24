NYC & Company Launches NYC RESTAURANT WEEK® To-Go on 1/25

NYC Restaurant Week To Go will run January 25-31 with a record more than 570 restaurants across all five boroughs participating. NYC & Company is the producer of NYC Restaurant Week®, now in its 29th year. Each restaurant is offering at least one bargain $20.21 takeout or delivery meal designed to "amaze" customers. The offer is valid for lunch and/or dinner and includes an entrée and at least one side. Tax, delivery fees and gratuity are additional to the meal price. Beginning in the morning of January 25 diners can search participating eateries at nycgo.com/restaurantweek, where they will then be redirected to the restaurant's preferred delivery or takeout options. Restaurants also have the option to extend this offer for an additional week, February 1-7.

Mastercard, the official program sponsor and preferred payment partner of NYC Restaurant Week, will provide registered cardholders as part of the All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways promotion with a $10 statement credit on each NYC Restaurant Week To Go purchase of $20.21 at participating restaurants, for up to 10 transactions total or until $100 credit limit is reached under the All In NYC: Neighborhood Getaways promotion (whichever occurs first). Consumers can easily register their Mastercard and view full terms and conditions at MCAllinNYC.com and start rediscovering NYC.

NYC Restaurant Week To Go calls upon all New Yorkers to support the dining community during a critical time by celebrating a once in a lifetime culinary offering at an unbelievable price point. Restaurants in 100 neighborhoods across the five boroughs are available.

-Top restaurateurs Jose Andrés, Tren'ness Woods-Black, Daniel Boulud, Andrew Carmellini, Lisa Fernandes, Keith McNally, Danny Meyer, Marcus Samuelsson, Ed Schoenfeld, Stephen Starr, Jean- Georges Vongerichten, Melba Wilson and more join in-

-In light of Covid-19 restrictions, many restaurants offer takeout/delivery for first time as major source of business-

"Restaurants and restaurant workers need our support now more than ever, so it was important to us that all eateries across the five boroughs had the opportunity to participate in this program aimed at increasing local support. We are thrilled that more than 570 restaurants have signed on, and we are grateful to each of them for coming together to showcase NYC's world-class cuisine during this reimagined NYC Restaurant Week. And to New Yorkers we say make plans to do your part - order often and be generous with gratuities," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

If all goes to plan, NYC Restaurant Week To Go will be a win-win allowing customers to enjoy favorite restaurants while staying at home at a bargain price, and allowing restaurants, many for the first time, to make takeout/delivery a revenue stream to help get through the winter months.

The industry has rallied with a record of more than 570 participants, which is 200 more than ever before in any NYC Restaurant Week, going back as far as 1992. Leading restaurateurs and restaurants participating in this year's program include: José Andrés (Mercado Little Spain); Joe Bastianich (Babbo, Casa Mono, Eataly, Lupa); Tren'ness Woods-Black (Sylvia's); Daniel Boulud (Bar Boulud, Epicerie Boulud); Andrew Carmellini (Bar Primi, The Dutch, Lafayette, Leuca, Locanda Verde, Westlight); Leah Cohen (Pig & Khao); Lisa Fernandes (Sweet Chili); Daniel Kruger (Loring Place); Keith McNally (Minetta Tavern, Morandi, Pastis); Danny Meyer (Blue Smoke, Daily Provisions, Gramercy Tavern, Intersect by Lexus, Marta, Tacocina, Union Square Cafe); Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster); Ed Schoenfeld (RedFarm); Stephen Starr (El Vez, Pastis, Upland); Michael Stillman (Quality Eats); Jean-Georges Vongerichten (The Fulton, JoJo, Mercer Kitchen, Nougatine, Perry Street); Melba Wilson (Melba's). The following five restaurant participants were part of the NYC Restaurant Week program upon its inception in 1992: Fraunces Tavern, Golden Unicorn, Jing Fong, Sylvia's and Union Square Cafe.

"Mastercard is proud to be the official sponsor of the reimagined NYC Restaurant Week program, which provides consumers a safe way to explore their passion for food with some of the most celebrated local restaurants. Now more than ever the NYC dining industry needs support. Our hope is that the exclusive Mastercard credit statement in addition to the program's NYC world- class dining offer, will encourage even more New Yorkers to enjoy a week of takeout and delivery," said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

NYC & Company has waived participation fees for this program so as to help the industry in this dire time and simultaneously celebrate the City's continuing role as the dining capital of the world.

Restaurant collections will be available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek, including "Black-Owned," "NYC Classics," "Date Night," "Fry-Yay!," "Winter Warm-Up," "The Slice Is Right," "Editors' Picks" and "Stella Artois To Go," highlighting restaurants serving Stella Artois-the official beverage sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week To Go-for delivery and takeout.

To further support the restaurants, the following delivery platforms have agreed to discount commissions or waive their fees during the promotional period: Seamless and Grubhub, BentoBox, Bbot and Tock.

Visit nycgo.com/restaurantweek beginning on January 25 to search all participating restaurants, with the option to organize by the following filters: meal type (lunch or dinner); cuisine; location; platform (delivery method options); amenities (delivery available, takeout available, outdoor dining, outdoor heaters).

About NYC & Company:

NYC & Company is the official marketing, tourism and partnership organization for the City of New York, dedicated to maximizing travel and tourism opportunities throughout the five boroughs, building economic prosperity and spreading the positive image of New York City worldwide. For more information, visit nycgo.com.

About Mastercard:

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Author: NYC & Company Global Communications Staff

Photo Credit: Courtesy of NYC & Company