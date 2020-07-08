NYC & Company Announces New Tourism Recovery Plan, Health Pledge, and Revitalization Campaign

The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, an initiative of NYC & Company, today unveiled its roadmap for tourism reimagining and recovery, a Stay Well NYC Pledge and new revitalization campaign, All In NYC. These initiatives will help New Yorkers reconnect with the city they love, remind people that New York City remains the greatest city in the world and now one of the safest cities from a public health perspective, and help the City's more than 403,000 tourism and hospitality employees return to work.

Understanding that the campaign will be fluid and may need to adapt as the City makes progress against the virus, All In NYC: The Roadmap for Tourism's Reimagining and Recovery outlines three stages-RISE. RENEW. RECOVER.-envisioned for the revitalization of New York City's tourism and hospitality industries from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. Across these three stages, messaging and tourism-friendly programs will target first hyperlocally to metro residents, then as conditions allow, will expand to regional, domestic and, ultimately, to international travelers.

The roadmap also unveils a deceptively simple tagline that embodies how New Yorkers feel about their city and describes its greatest strengths: All In NYC. Designed by Aruliden, a New York City-based, woman-owned global award-winning design agency that offered its support pro bono as part of an open creative brief issued in collaboration with the Clio Awards, the creative was selected from over 60 submissions from branding companies around the world. Aruliden will help design the creative elements and support NYC & Company's efforts as the full campaign is rolled out.

The first component of the All In NYC campaign, helps to unify public health practices. Through the Stay Well NYC Pledge, NYC & Company will be creating transparency around Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure that every New Yorker and visitor knows that the City, including the hospitality, tourism, arts, culture and entertainment sectors, are aligned on best-in-class cleaning standards. Consumers and member businesses will be asked to visit NYCgo.com, where they can view information about the Pledge and download the tool kit/standards to participate.

"Tourism has long been an economic engine powering New York City's economy. Now more than ever, we want to encourage New Yorkers to reconnect with their deeply held passion for the City. Reengaging our civic spirit can be the start of demonstrating to the world that we New Yorkers are resilient and committed to being All In for the recovery of one of the City's cornerstone industries," said NYC & Company's Board Chairman Charles Flateman.

"The challenge of rebuilding tourism cannot be underestimated," said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon. "This roadmap and revitalization campaign are a significant first step to rally New Yorkers to safely explore their city once again and energize the business community as NYC comes back to life. Tourism recovery will be gradual but certain, and NYC & Company is All In on NYC."

"The All In NYC campaign seeks to capture the inspiring and immutable spirit of the people who live here and the unique experience of New York City life," said Rinat Aruh, Co-Founder and CEO of Aruliden. "As a creative shop born in New York City, we are incredibly proud and honored to partner with NYC & Company on a campaign designed for the revival of our city."

"Created by New Yorkers for New Yorkers, All In NYC is a rallying cry and campaign platform designed to help unite New Yorkers around the immutable spirit that they share and the infinite experiences this city offers them. We are proud to partner with NYC-based creative agency

Aruliden on this revitalization campaign, and are very appreciative of their amazing work as well as that of our collective network of local photographers. All have greatly contributed to our effort to showcase not only NYC's strength in tough times, but its diverse culture and inclusivity, which will be at the forefront of our messaging as we move through the stages of recovery and beyond," said Nancy Mammana, CMO at NYC & Company.

"All In NYC was designed to speak to the solidarity New Yorkers share for the five boroughs, and to tap into an already existing, deeply felt sentiment. Aruliden's winning submission resonated with us because of that, and we're thrilled to be building this work with them," said NYC & Company Co-Executive Creative Director Elan Cole. "It also achieves something very difficult to do in such a diverse city: create an open and inclusive platform that will showcase a wide range of voices and experiences reflecting on what continues to make this town so vital-New Yorkers themselves."

As part of the All In NYC campaign, NYC & Company has created multiple initiatives that will help market New York City to both New Yorkers and visitors alike. As the City moves through the various recovery phases, different components of the campaign will begin.

The second component of All In NYC will inspire New Yorkers, and eventually visitors, to explore neighborhoods throughout the five boroughs and support local businesses. NYC & Company will be creating a series of video profiles along with a platform that allows residents to share their love for their neighborhoods, elevating a diverse range of voices across channels to both celebrate the locals who make the City so engaging and to help visitors enjoy a deeper, authentic experience in NYC's many enclaves. Another way to inspire people to see all five boroughs of New York City is through Art on the Grid, a multi-platform exhibition of new work by a group of 50 NYC-based emerging artists. A partnership between NYC & Company, the Public Art Fund and JCDecaux, this large outdoor art exhibition will feature works of art on NYC bus shelters and LinkNYC screens around the City.

Additional pieces of the campaign include supporting industry segments such as restaurants, with content featuring New York City chefs; promoting staycations in NYC; leveraging well-known New Yorkers to become influencers for their city; engaging external audiences; and expanding the campaigns reach geographically.

"Advertising has a unique ability to rally people near and far around a central message and I'm so inspired by the simple, yet powerful, campaign that Aruliden has crafted," said Clio Awards President Nicole Purcell. "New York City has shown time and again that nothing can dampen the spirit of its people and culture. This revitalization effort is a powerful step toward letting tourists and visitors know that our great city will be back and better than ever."

"Being All In on New York City isn't a sentiment we have to try to generate among locals-it's something that all of us already feel," added Dixon. "We've proven we have the strength and the courage to make this city our home. We've proven we're All In."

The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery is led by five co-chairs appointed by Charles Flateman. The co-chairs are: Ellen Futter, President of American Museum of Natural History; Thelma Golden, Director and Chief Curator of The Studio Museum in Harlem; Danny Meyer, Chief Executive of the Union Square Hospitality Group; Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer, lyricist and actor; and Peter Ward, President of the New York Hotel & Motel Trades Council, AFL-CIO. Leadership also includes the Chairman's Circle of Advisors, comprised of the three former chairs of NYC & Company: Emily Rafferty, President Emerita of The Metropolitan Museum of Art; Jonathan Tisch, Chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co., Co-Chairman of the Board, Loews Corp., and Chairman Emeritus, U.S. Travel Association; and Tim Zagat, Co-founder, Zagat Survey. NYC & Company is responsible for coordinating and executing Coalition plans, and managing work streams.

In 2019, New York City's travel and tourism industry marked its 10th consecutive year of record growth, welcoming 66.6 million visitors for business and leisure trips. The economic activity of visitor spending supported more than 403,000 jobs citywide and generated close to $72 billion in economic activity. A forecast for 2020 is not available.

To view the All In NYC: The Roadmap for Tourism's Reimagining and Recovery and for more information, visit nycgo.com/recovery.

