Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NRDC Will Honor Anna Scott Carter at New York “Night Of Comedy” Benefit

The event is on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Jul. 27, 2022  

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) will host its fifth fundraising event, "Night of Comedy", on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, Casa Cipriani in New York. The evening will pay special tribute to NRDC Honorary Trustee and Night of Comedy Founder, Anna Scott Carter, for her tremendous service on behalf of NRDC and its mission.

"Anna Scott Carter has helped shape a better future for us all," said Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC. "She has dedicated much of her life to developing bold and creative strategies to broaden environmental awareness and bring about change. Her innovation and commitment to protecting our planet are only matched by the overwhelming warmth, joy, and generosity she brings to the table every day. We are fortunate to have her as part of our NRDC family."

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the evening's line-up will include renowned comedians Seth Meyers and Hasan Minhaj, among others. These incredible talents will come together in support of NRDC's ongoing work to fight climate change and protect public health, while offering comic relief during these challenging times.

Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter & Graydon Carter are joined by Pam Zaslav and David Zaslav as National Co-Chairs. Other co-chairs include Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Mary and Garrett Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg.

"I am very honored to be recognized at this year's 'Night of Comedy', and to stand alongside the many who have committed themselves to protecting the communities and natural resources most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis," said Carter. "Eight years after launching the inaugural 'Night of Comedy', I am delighted to celebrate NRDC's incredible work and very grateful to David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Discovery for their generous and unwavering support."

"Pam and I are thrilled to be joining NRDC in celebrating our dear friend Anna Scott Carter who has done so much over the years for this cause and this community," said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. "The 'Night of Comedy,' which she created, brings a wonderful group of people together for a fun evening and a shared purpose, which is to be agents of change in the face of serious environmental challenges. We couldn't be more proud to be a part of it and to continue to do all that we can to support this great organization, NRDC, and their crucial efforts worldwide."



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel to Star in World Premiere of JASPER Off-Broadway
July 27, 2022

The World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh will begin on September 8 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center
Bobby Conte to Present ALONG THE WAY at Birdland in August
July 27, 2022

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Bobby Conte – currently playing the role of PJ in the Broadway revival of Company – in his acclaimed solo concert “Along the Way” on Monday, August 15 at 7:00 PM.
VIDEO: Take a Look Back at the Company of Encores! INTO THE WOODS Meeting Milky White for the First Time
July 27, 2022

New York City Center has revealed a look back at the Encores! rehearsal of Into the Woods. See puppet designer James Oritz introduce the company to Milky White for the first time here!
World Premiere of HIGH NOON Written by Eric Roth & Directed by Michael Arden Will Come to Broadway in 2023
July 27, 2022

The world premiere production of HIGH NOON, based on the iconic and beloved Academy Award-winning film of the same title will arrive on Broadway in 2023.
Photos: THE MUSIC MAN to Release New Broadway Cast Recording - Get a First Look at the Recording Session
July 27, 2022

Accidental Jacket Entertainment will release the official cast recording of the Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man, starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo. See photos of the recording session here!