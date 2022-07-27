NRDC Will Honor Anna Scott Carter at New York “Night Of Comedy” Benefit

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) will host its fifth fundraising event, "Night of Comedy", on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Cipriani South Street, Casa Cipriani in New York. The evening will pay special tribute to NRDC Honorary Trustee and Night of Comedy Founder, Anna Scott Carter, for her tremendous service on behalf of NRDC and its mission.

"Anna Scott Carter has helped shape a better future for us all," said Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC. "She has dedicated much of her life to developing bold and creative strategies to broaden environmental awareness and bring about change. Her innovation and commitment to protecting our planet are only matched by the overwhelming warmth, joy, and generosity she brings to the table every day. We are fortunate to have her as part of our NRDC family."

Presented in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, the evening's line-up will include renowned comedians Seth Meyers and Hasan Minhaj, among others. These incredible talents will come together in support of NRDC's ongoing work to fight climate change and protect public health, while offering comic relief during these challenging times.





Night of Comedy founder Anna Scott Carter & Graydon Carter are joined by Pam Zaslav and David Zaslav as National Co-Chairs. Other co-chairs include Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Claire Bernard, Jimmy and Jane Buffett, Penny and Jim Coulter, Laurie David, Tom Ford, Rich and Peggy Gelfond, Brad Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alan Horn and Cindy Harrell-Horn, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Adam McKay and Shira Piven, Lorne and Alice Michaels, Mary and Garrett Moran, Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Richard and Lisa Plepler, Daryl and Steven Roth, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise, David Steinberg and Robyn Todd Steinberg.

"I am very honored to be recognized at this year's 'Night of Comedy', and to stand alongside the many who have committed themselves to protecting the communities and natural resources most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis," said Carter. "Eight years after launching the inaugural 'Night of Comedy', I am delighted to celebrate NRDC's incredible work and very grateful to David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Discovery for their generous and unwavering support."

"Pam and I are thrilled to be joining NRDC in celebrating our dear friend Anna Scott Carter who has done so much over the years for this cause and this community," said David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. "The 'Night of Comedy,' which she created, brings a wonderful group of people together for a fun evening and a shared purpose, which is to be agents of change in the face of serious environmental challenges. We couldn't be more proud to be a part of it and to continue to do all that we can to support this great organization, NRDC, and their crucial efforts worldwide."