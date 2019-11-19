NO NAME... & A BAG OF CHIPS Comedy/Variety Show is Coming to Otto's

"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a November 22, 2019 7pm show at Otto's in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC, Meri G Wayne is the Stage Manager.

Scheduled guest artists for Friday, November 22ND

(subject to change):

Emily Winter

Eric Neumann

Liz Miele

Jim Mendrinos

& more!





