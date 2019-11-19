NO NAME... & A BAG OF CHIPS Comedy/Variety Show is Coming to Otto's
"No Name... & A Bag O' Chips" comedy / variety show producer Eric Vetter recently announced a November 22, 2019 7pm show at Otto's in Manhattan. Vetter is the MC, Meri G Wayne is the Stage Manager.
Scheduled guest artists for Friday, November 22ND
(subject to change):
Emily Winter
Eric Neumann
Liz Miele
Jim Mendrinos
& more!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Mars Rucker Suffered an Injury During a Recent Performance of TINA
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN In The West End
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN In The West End
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)