NIC + DESI Return To Hunt & Fish Club NYC In BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD

On February 28th, don't miss the return of the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winners for "Best Duo," Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, at the underground stage of Hunt & Fish Club, with heir new show, "Broadway to Hollywood".

Known for their stunning performances in "Wicked" and "Jersey Boys," Nic and Desi will take you on a journey through the golden age of Broadway and Hollywood, featuring dazzling song and dance numbers.

Nicolas Dromard began his Broadway career in Susan Stroman's revival of "Oklahoma!" and later joined the original cast of "The Boy from Oz," where he shared the stage with international superstar Hugh Jackman. His other Broadway credits include starring as Bert in "Mary Poppins," and Tommy DeVito in "Jersey Boys".

Desirée Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of "West Side Story" as a standby for Anita. She has since built an impressive regional career, taking on iconic roles such as Velma in "Chicago," Tiger Lily in "Peter Pan," Sally Bowles in "Cabaret," and Mary Delgado in "Jersey Boys," among others.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for à la carte dining, with all performances starting at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $50 per person, which includes all taxes, fees, and service charges. A $45 food and beverage minimum are required (tax and gratuity not included).

Book your reservation at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.