NEWSIES Comes to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 28 November

The theatre and dates have been announced for the London premiere of Disney's NEWSIES, the award-winning Broadway musical with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein. The musical will come to London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, where the strictly limited season will run from 28 November 2022.

Check out all new promotional photos and video below!

Based on a true story, NEWSIES is set in New York City at the turn of the 19th century. It's the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage newspaper sellers, who dream of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. After newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer hikes up the prices for his papers charged to the newsies, Jack Kelly rallies his fellow newsboys in an attempt to protest the change, falling in love with young reporter Katherine along the way. These young newsies from across the city come together and rise up against the exploitation of wealthy publishing tycoons and fight for justice using the only power they have - solidarity.

The original production of NEWSIES opened on Broadway in 2012 and was slated to play only 100 performances but went on to play over 1,000 performances before touring and winning two Tony Awards®, including Best Original Score. The original production was filmed live on stage and released in cinemas in 2017.

Now for the very first time, audiences in the UK have a chance to enjoy the thrill of one of the biggest Broadway hits of recent years. In an innovative and brand new immersive production 'in the round' at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, theatregoers will be thrust right inside the action as the newsies dance, sing, jump and fly around the streets of a booming 19th century New York City.

Alan Menken said: "I am OVER THE MOON about Newsies opening in London!! I've been wishing and waiting for this for soooo long. I truly cannot wait!"

Matt Cole, Director & Choreographer, said: "As a huge fan of the original Disney film and the Broadway production, I am extremely honoured and thrilled to be reimagining this brand new version for London and the UK. With an incredible score by the legendary Alan Menken and book by Harvey Fierstein we will bring this all-singing, all-dancing show to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. This site-specific version of the show provides an exciting opportunity to present the piece in a non-traditional format. Set in the round, the audience will be thrust into turn-of-the-century New York, where the action and choreography will weave its way in and out of the audience. I cannot wait to work with this talented creative team on delivering this wonderful and exciting show to the UK."

This new production of NEWSIES will be following on the recent successes of large scale shows at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre such as the National Theatre's productions of War Horse and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Oliver Royds, CEO of Troubadour Theatres, said: "We are thrilled to be hosting the UK Premiere of Disney's much loved musical in Wembley and look forward to showing audiences just how versatile and flexible our venues are. We are sure this will be one of the theatrical events of the year."

Casting is to be announced.

Tickets will be going on sale in May 2022. To receive priority booking sign up at www.newsiesthemusical.co.uk

NEWSIES will be Directed and Choreographed by Olivier nominee Matt Cole, with Set Design by Morgan Large, Musical Supervision, Dance Arrangements & Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley, Costumes by Natalie Pryce, Lighting by Mark Henderson, Sound by Tony Gayle, Performer Flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, Casting by Lucy Casson, Children's Casting by Jo Hawes, Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams & Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, Associate Choreographer Jane McMurtrie, Associate Musical Director Chris Ma and Production Management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.

NEWSIES is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment with Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.

Learn more at newsiesthemusical.co.uk.