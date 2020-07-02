NEA Chairman Wishes CARES Act Provided More - 'The Demand is so Much Greater Than the Supply'
NPR has reported that while arts organizations are benefiting from CARES Act grants, 'the demand is so much greater than the supply,'
NEA chairman Mary Anne Carter shared:
"I'm thankful we got the $75 million because it is helping,"
She continued to say:
"I've said this over and over, the demand is so much greater than the supply... Times are drastic. Our arts organizations are suffering. They don't know if they're going to survive, let alone reopen."
846 arts organizations throughout the country, and Puerto Rico, were chosen by the National Endowment of the Arts to receive $50,000 grants. Organizations that received the grants range from the Women of Color Quilters Network of Westchester, Ohio to southern Colorado's Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, to the Monterey Jazz Festival in California to the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
In March, $75 million was allotted to the arts in the CARES Act legislation. In April, the NEA distributed nearly $30 million of that funding to state and regional arts agencies.
