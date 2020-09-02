NADA Announces Reformatted In-Person & Online Fair

ADA Miami will take place in multiple cities, December 1–5, 2020.

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA), the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art, has announced a reformatted in-person and online format for the 18th edition of NADA Miami, which will take place in multiple cities, December 1-5, 2020.



The fair will be hosted both in-person, through an international series of physical presentations by participating galleries, and online, in a newly-designed digital format. The fair remains dedicated to celebrating rising talents from around the globe, and this unique approach will present the best of contemporary art in a variety of locations, while also gathering the exhibited artworks together in a focused presentation to discover online. Exhibitors are invited to take creative approaches to installing artworks-whether in a gallery, apartment or artist's studio-and are encouraged to collaborate with other participants in shared spaces. Accompanying the fair, the NADA Presents programming series will continue to showcase conversations and performances from the defining voices of contemporary art and culture.



"While we will miss our annual gathering in Miami this year, we recognize we must adapt in the interest of public health and safety. The new initiatives planned this December will invite our audience into the gallery spaces, both locally and virtually, in an energizing, reimagined fair program," said NADA Executive Director Heather Hubbs.



NADA Miami will consist of three exhibitor sections: Galleries, NADA Projects, and Nonprofits. Participants will present a physical display of select exhibited artworks to be on view for the duration of the fair, either in their main space, or an alternate location such as a shared presentation with another gallery or an artist's studio. Exhibited artworks and installation images will be presented online, and visitors can schedule appointments to view nearby gallery presentations in person.



NADA's non-profit model has always been a flexible and adaptable one, which continues to respond to the needs of its exhibitors and the art world at large by reinventing the experience and presentation of art in a fair environment. In the last several months, NADA has supported the community during COVID-19 through several initiatives, such as last spring's FAIR, which offered an alternative profit-sharing model to facilitate mutual support within the art community, and the NADA Gallery Relief Fund, which offers grants supporting commercial art galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces working with contemporary art that have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

